Asian Games 2023 Day 10 Live Updates: Jaiswal smashes ton, bronze medal in men's canoe double

Hangzhou, ChinaEdited By: Aditya PimpaleUpdated: Oct 03, 2023, 09:00 AM IST

Asian Games 2023 Day 10 Live Updates Photograph:(Twitter)

Asian Games 2023 Day 10 Live Updates: After a successful Day 9 of the 19th Asian Games, India will look to add few more medals to their tally on Day 10 with the men's cricket team and women's hockey team in action.

Asian Games 2023 Day 10 Live Updates: The Indian cricket team will look to kick start their Asian Games campaign on a high as they take on Nepal on Day 10 but eyes will also be cast on the performances of the women's hockey team, archery team as the nation looks to add few medals to their tally. It promises to be an action-packed Day 10 of the 19th Asian Games. 

03 Oct 2023, 9:00 (IST)
Congratulations to Arjun, Sunil
03 Oct 2023, 8:57 (IST)
Compound archery team advances to semifinal

Indian archers Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Aditi Gopichand Swami secured a win in the compound women's individual quarterfinal.Jyothi Surekha squared off against Kazakhasthan's Adel Zhexenbinova in the quarterfinal match and secured a close win by 147-144. 

03 Oct 2023, 8:56 (IST)
India’s men's kabaddi team clinches win against Bangladesh

India men's kabaddi team sealed a stellar win in their first match of the tournament at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday. India locked horns against Bangladesh in their first game of the event and comfortably clinched a 55-18 victory against their opponents. 

03 Oct 2023, 8:55 (IST)
Yashasvi Jaiswal's century, Rinku Singh's cameo power India 202/4 vs Nepal

An explosive century from Yashasvi Jaiswal and a short cameo from Rinku Singh powered India to post a huge target of 202/4 against Nepal in the quarterfinal of the men's cricket. 

03 Oct 2023, 8:53 (IST)
Bronze in Men's Canoe Double

The duo of Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh Salam has clinched a well-deserved Bronze in the Men's Canoe Double 1000m event with a timing of 3.53.329 at the

03 Oct 2023, 8:49 (IST)
Here we go on Day 10

Hello and a warm welcome to the Day 10 of the 19th Asian Games underway in Hangzhou, China as India look for another medals galore. Backed by a powerful performance on Day 9 of the Asian Games, India's cricket team, hockey team and archery team will take the center stage. 