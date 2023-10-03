Asian Games 2023 Day 10 Live Updates: Jaiswal smashes ton, bronze medal in men's canoe double
Story highlights
Asian Games 2023 Day 10 Live Updates: The Indian cricket team will look to kick start their Asian Games campaign on a high as they take on Nepal on Day 10 but eyes will also be cast on the performances of the women's hockey team, archery team as the nation looks to add few medals to their tally. It promises to be an action-packed Day 10 of the 19th Asian Games.
recommended stories
recommended stories
🥉🚣♂️ Medal Alert 🚣♂️🥉— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 3, 2023
Huge cheers for Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh Salam! 🙌🇮🇳.
The duo has clinched a well-deserved Bronze in the Men's Canoe Double 1000m event with a timing of 3.53.329 at the #AsianGames2022! 🚣♂️
🇮🇳 Let's cheer out loud for our champs🥳#Cheer4India… pic.twitter.com/sYMxuCqHLL
Indian archers Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Aditi Gopichand Swami secured a win in the compound women's individual quarterfinal.Jyothi Surekha squared off against Kazakhasthan's Adel Zhexenbinova in the quarterfinal match and secured a close win by 147-144.
India men's kabaddi team sealed a stellar win in their first match of the tournament at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday. India locked horns against Bangladesh in their first game of the event and comfortably clinched a 55-18 victory against their opponents.
An explosive century from Yashasvi Jaiswal and a short cameo from Rinku Singh powered India to post a huge target of 202/4 against Nepal in the quarterfinal of the men's cricket.
The duo of Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh Salam has clinched a well-deserved Bronze in the Men's Canoe Double 1000m event with a timing of 3.53.329 at the
Hello and a warm welcome to the Day 10 of the 19th Asian Games underway in Hangzhou, China as India look for another medals galore. Backed by a powerful performance on Day 9 of the Asian Games, India's cricket team, hockey team and archery team will take the center stage.