Asia Cup 2023 Super Four stage Live: How to watch live-streaming of Super Four stage matches on mobile, TV

Asia Cup 2023 Live for free: The Asia Cup 2023 tournament entered into Super Four stage round where only four countries made it to the round- India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The first match of the Super Four stage was played between Pakistan and Bangladesh on September 6 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

In the first of the Super Four stage match, Pakistan outclassed Bangladesh. The second match of the stage will be played between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday (Sep 9).

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Tuesday decided to keep the Asia Cup Super Four and final matches in Colombo itself as the weather in the Sri Lankan capital has shown signs of improvement.

PTI reported that it has been speculated over the last few days that the Super 4 and final games of the Asia Cup could be shifted to Hambantota after heavy rains lashed Colombo.

Here is the full schedule of the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four stage matches:

Asia Cup 2023: Super Four stage full schedule

Match 1: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, September 6, Lahore

Match 2: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, September 9, Colombo

Match 3: Pakistan vs India, September 10, Colombo

Match 4: India vs Sri Lanka, September 12, Colombo

Match 5: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, September 14, Colombo

Match 6: India vs Bangladesh, September 15, Colombo

The two leading teams at the end of the Super 4 stage will then meet in the final at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 17.

Asia Cup 2023: Super Four stage live-streaming details

Asia Cup 2023: When Super Four stage matches are starting?- Date

The Asia Cup 2023 Super Four stage matches will commence from September 6.

Asia Cup 2023: At what time Super Four stage matches will be played? – Time

All the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four stage matches will be played at 3:00 pm IST.

Asia Cup 2023: What are the venues for Super Four stage matches?

The Asia Cup 2023 Super Four stage matches will be played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium and at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium.

Asia Cup 2023: Where to watch the live-telecast of Super Four stage matches on TV?

Star Sports Network will live telecast the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four stage matches.

Asia Cup 2023: How to watch the live-streaming of the Super Four stage matches on mobile?

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream all the six ODI matches of the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four stage on it app and website.

(With inputs from agencies)

