Asia Cup 2023 PAK vs NEP: Check date, time, venue, squads, live-streaming & all you need to know

Asia Cup 2023 PAK vs NEP: The first match of Asia's biggest cricket tournament is all set to commence on August 30. The series will be co-hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The first game will be played at Multan Cricket Stadium. The home country is all set to mark its victory. The team will be led by Babar Azam. The team has a strong hand in batting with players like Fakhar Zaman, Iman-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Rizwan.

Meanwhile, Nepal also enters the contest with a set of its own players. Among the batsmen are Kushal Bhurtel, Bhim Sharki, Arjun Saud and Asif Sheikh.

Here's all you need to know about PAK vs NEP Asia Cup 2023: Match Details

Date: August 30

Time: 3:00 pm IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium

PAK vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 1st Match: Squads

Nepal:

Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Mousom Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Kishore Mahato, Arjun Saud

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve)

PAK vs NEP: When and where to watch, live coverage online

When will the 1st match between Pakistan and Nepal be played?

The first match of Asia Cup 2023, between Pakistan and Nepal will be played on August 30.

Where will the Asia Cup 2023 1st match between Pakistan and Nepal be played?

The match between Pakistan and Nepal will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

What time will the match between Pakistan vs Nepal begin?

The match between Pakistan and Nepal will begin at 03:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023?

In India, the match between Pakistan and Nepal will be televised on Star Sports.

How do I watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023?

Cricket fans can watch the Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match live on Hotstar.

