Asia Cup 2023 live streaming: Here's your guide to watching all Asia Cup matches

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Wion Web DeskUpdated: Aug 29, 2023, 08:29 PM IST

Story highlights

Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming Details: The most awaited cricket tournament in Asia is all set to commence from August 30 and it will be co-hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The tournament will be played in a 50-over ODI format. The cricket tournament began in the 1980s. 

A total of six teams will be participating which have been divided into 2 groups:
Group A
India
Pakistan
Nepal

Group B
Afghanistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka

Asia Cup 2023:  Live-streaming details

Where to watch the Asia Cup 2023 live in India

The broadcasting rights for  Asia Cup 2023 are purchased by Star Sports for television. 


The match shall be available on following channels: 

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Where to livestream Asia Cup 2023 for free

To livestream the match, visit the Disney+Hotstar platform. 

Here is the list of live streaming and broadcasting details in other countries: 
Pakistan: PTV Sports and Ten Sports 
Bangladesh: Gazi TV
United Kingdom: TNT Sports app
Australia: Fox Sports and FOXTel app
South Africa: SuperSport

When will Asia Cup 2023 commence?

Asia Cup 2023 will commence from August 30. 


Where will the Asia Cup 2023 matches be played?

The matches will be co-hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan

Here is all that you should know about Asia Cup 2023:

Asia Cup 2023: Full Squads

Afghanistan squad: 

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Abdul Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Suliman Safi, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bangladesh squad: 

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

India squad: 

Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve)

Nepal squad:

 Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Mousom Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Kishore Mahato, Arjun Saud

Pakistan squad: 

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve)

Sri Lanka: 
Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (vc), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan.

Asia Cup 2023 fixtures

DATE Group Stage Venue
30-Aug Pakistan vs Nepal Multan, PAK
31-Aug Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Kandy, SL
02-Sep Pakistan vs India Kandy, SL
03-Sep Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Lahore, PAK
04-Sep India vs Nepal Kandy, SL
05-Sep Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Lahore, PAK
  Super 4s  
06-Sep A1 vs B2 Lahore, PAK
09-Sep B1 vs B2 Colombo, Sl
10-Sep A1 vs A2 Colombo, Sl
12-Sep A2 vs B1 Colombo, Sl
14-Sep A1 vs B1 Colombo, Sl
15-Sep A2 vs B2 Colombo, Sl
17-Sep FINAL Colombo, Sl

With inputs from agencies

 

