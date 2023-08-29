Asia Cup 2023 live streaming: Here's your guide to watching all Asia Cup matches
Asia Cup 2023: The first match will be played between Pakistan and Nepal on August 30 at Multan Cricket Stadium. Meanwhile, all the teams are gearing up for the big clash.
Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming Details: The most awaited cricket tournament in Asia is all set to commence from August 30 and it will be co-hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The tournament will be played in a 50-over ODI format. The cricket tournament began in the 1980s.
A total of six teams will be participating which have been divided into 2 groups:
Group A
India
Pakistan
Nepal
Group B
Afghanistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
The first match will be played between Pakistan and Nepal on August 30 at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Meanwhile, all the teams are gearing up for the big clash.
Asia Cup 2023: Live-streaming details
Where to watch the Asia Cup 2023 live in India
The broadcasting rights for Asia Cup 2023 are purchased by Star Sports for television.
The match shall be available on following channels:
Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada
Where to livestream Asia Cup 2023 for free
To livestream the match, visit the Disney+Hotstar platform.
Here is the list of live streaming and broadcasting details in other countries:
Pakistan: PTV Sports and Ten Sports
Bangladesh: Gazi TV
United Kingdom: TNT Sports app
Australia: Fox Sports and FOXTel app
South Africa: SuperSport
When will Asia Cup 2023 commence?
Asia Cup 2023 will commence from August 30.
Where will the Asia Cup 2023 matches be played?
The matches will be co-hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan
Here is all that you should know about Asia Cup 2023:
Asia Cup 2023: Full Squads
Afghanistan squad:
Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Abdul Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Suliman Safi, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Bangladesh squad:
Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
India squad:
Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve)
Nepal squad:
Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Mousom Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Kishore Mahato, Arjun Saud
Pakistan squad:
Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve)
Sri Lanka:
Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (vc), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan.
Asia Cup 2023 fixtures
|DATE
|Group Stage
|Venue
|30-Aug
|Pakistan vs Nepal
|Multan, PAK
|31-Aug
|Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
|Kandy, SL
|02-Sep
|Pakistan vs India
|Kandy, SL
|03-Sep
|Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
|Lahore, PAK
|04-Sep
|India vs Nepal
|Kandy, SL
|05-Sep
|Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka
|Lahore, PAK
|Super 4s
|06-Sep
|A1 vs B2
|Lahore, PAK
|09-Sep
|B1 vs B2
|Colombo, Sl
|10-Sep
|A1 vs A2
|Colombo, Sl
|12-Sep
|A2 vs B1
|Colombo, Sl
|14-Sep
|A1 vs B1
|Colombo, Sl
|15-Sep
|A2 vs B2
|Colombo, Sl
|17-Sep
|FINAL
|Colombo, Sl
With inputs from agencies
