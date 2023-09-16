Asia Cup 2023 final: Best way to watch live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka final match on TV, mobile

Asia Cup 2023 final live streaming: The continental series, Asia Cup 2023, which started on August 30, will come to an end with its final match slated to be played on Sunday (Sep 17). The series began with six teams- India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal. In the Super Four stage, only four teams qualified for further matches- India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

For the ultimate face-off, India and Sri Lanka made it through to reach the finals of the Asia Cup. India and Sri Lanka are set to square off in the tournament final on Sunday (Sep 17). Sri Lanka is also the defending champions.

This was the first Asia Cup that was held in multiple countries, with four matches to be played in Pakistan and the remaining nine matches to be played in Sri Lanka. Generally, the five full members of the Asian Cricket Council are part of the tournament. This year Nepal also joined them, as Nepal qualified by winning the 2023 ACC Men’s Premier Cup.

Originally, the tournament was scheduled to take place in 2021, but was postponed to 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asia Cup 2023: IND vs SL final match live-streaming details

Asia Cup 2023: When will be IND vs SL final match start?- Date

The Asia Cup 2023 IND vs SL final match will commence from September 17.

Asia Cup 2023: At what time IND vs SL final match will be played? – Time

All the Asia Cup 2023 IND vs SL final match will be played at 3:00 pm IST.

Asia Cup 2023: What is the venue for IND vs SL final match?

The Asia Cup 2023 IND vs SL final match will be played at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium.

Asia Cup 2023: Where to watch the live-telecast of IND vs SL final match on TV?

Star Sports Network will live telecast the Asia Cup 2023 IND vs SL final match.

Asia Cup 2023: How to watch the live-streaming of the IND vs SL final match on mobile?

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream all the six ODI matches of the Asia Cup 2023 IND vs SL final match on it app and website.

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final: India vs Sri Lanka probable playing XI

India (IND): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka (SL): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE