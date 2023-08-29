Asia Cup 2023: Check date, time, venue, schedule, squads and all you need to know

Asia Cup 2023: The 16th edition of Asia Cup is all set to start on August 30 and will end on September 17. It will be co-hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The Asian cricket tournament traces its origin all the way back to 1984 in the ODI format. The current edition will be played in an ODI (50-over) format.

A total of six teams will be participating. The teams have been divided into two groups. All teams are gearing up for the Asian tournament.

The first match will be played on August 30 between Pakistan and Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Here is all that you should know about Asia Cup 2023:

Asia Cup 2023: Match Format

The tournament will kick off on 30 August with two groups of three teams playing against each other in round-robin style. The top 2 teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four stage and play a round-robin series again. The top two teams from the Super Four will play in the final against each other on September 17 in Colombo.

Asia Cup 2023 Groups:

Group A

India

Pakistan

Nepal

Group B

Afghanistan

Bangladesh

Sri Lanka

Asia Cup 2023: Venues

The cricket tournament will be co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The matches will be played across four venues in Multan and Lahore in Pakistan and Kandy and Colombo in Sri Lanka.

Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

The group stage of the tournament will be played from August 30 to September 5. Three of these games will be played in Pakistan and the rest in Sri Lanka.

The Super Four stage will be played from September 6 to September 15, with five matches scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka and one in Pakistan. The final match of Asia Cup 2023 will be held on September 17 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Asia Cup 2023: Full Squads

Afghanistan squad:

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Abdul Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Suliman Safi, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bangladesh squad:

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

India squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve)

Nepal squad:

Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Mousom Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Kishore Mahato, Arjun Saud

Pakistan squad:

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve)

Sri Lanka:

Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (vc), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan.

Asia Cup 2023 fixtures

DATE Group Stage Venue 30-Aug Pakistan vs Nepal Multan, PAK 31-Aug Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Kandy, SL 02-Sep Pakistan vs India Kandy, SL 03-Sep Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Lahore, PAK 04-Sep India vs Nepal Kandy, SL 05-Sep Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Lahore, PAK Super 4s 06-Sep A1 vs B2 Lahore, PAK 09-Sep B1 vs B2 Colombo, Sl 10-Sep A1 vs A2 Colombo, Sl 12-Sep A2 vs B1 Colombo, Sl 14-Sep A1 vs B1 Colombo, Sl 15-Sep A2 vs B2 Colombo, Sl 17-Sep FINAL Colombo, Sl

