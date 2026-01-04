/Amid IPL snub controversy, Mustafizur Rahman becomes first pacer to reach 400 T20 wickets

Amid the debate over his exit from the Indian Premier League (IPL), Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman created history on Friday (Jan 2). The left-arm speedster became the fastest pacer to take 400 wickets in T20 cricket. The 30-year-old reached this milestone in his 315th T20 match during a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) game against the Sylhet Titans at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Playing for Rangpur Riders, Mustafizur delivered an excellent spell, finishing with figures of three wickets for 24 runs in four overs. His performance helped Rangpur Riders to win the match by six wickets.

He achieved the 400-wicket mark by dismissing Mehidy Hasan Miraz and later took the wickets of Afif Hossain Dhrubo and Khaled Ahmed.

Mustafizur now has 402 wickets in 315 T20 matches, at a bowling economy rate of 7.43. He has also recorded six four-wicket hauls and four five-wicket hauls in the format.

Mustafizur released from IPL

On Saturday (Jan 3), Kolkata Knight Riders released Mustafizur Rahman from their squad ahead of the IPL 2026 season. The decision was taken after instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The franchise confirmed in an official statement that it followed the BCCI’s directive as the governing body of the IPL.

In their statement, Kolkata Knight Riders said, “Kolkata Knight Riders confirms that BCCI/IPL, as the regulator of IPL, has instructed it to release Mustafizur Rahman from the squad ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The release has been carried out following due process and consultations, upon the instruction of the Board of Control of Cricket in India. BCCI will allow Kolkata Knight Riders a replacement player in line with IPL regulations, and further details will be communicated in due course."