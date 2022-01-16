'7 years of fearless leadership': Pakistani cricketers hail Virat Kohli as leaves India's Test captaincy

Wishes have been pouring in from all corners for Virat Kohli after he announced his decision to relinquish India's Test captaincy on Saturday (January 15). Several current and former cricketers have taken to social media to congratulate the former India captain on a successful stint as the leader of the national team in the longest format of the game.

Kohli announced his decision, a day after India's seven-wicket loss in the third and final Test of the recently-concluded three-match Test series against South Africa. The seven-wicket defeat saw India lose the series 2-1 as their dream of winning their maiden Test series against the Proteas in their own backyard remained unfulfilled.

Nonetheless, Kohli signed off as one of the most decorated Test captains of all time. He remains the first Asian captain to win a Test series on Australian soil and led India to some memorable wins both at home and away from home. Kohli is the most successful Indian captain of all time in Tests with 40 wins in 68 matches as skipper of the side.

While the Indian cricket fraternity sent across their wishes on Kohli's stepping down as the Test team captain of the Indian team, former and current Pakistani cricketers also hailed the former Indian skipper on his departure. A number of Pakistani players including the likes of Mohammad Amir, Nasim Shah and others lauded Kohli.

"@imVkohli brother for me u are a true leader of upcoming generation in cricket because u are inspiration for young Cricketers. keep rocking on and of the field," wrote former Pakistan pacer Amir, who has enjoyed some fierce on-field duels with Kohli.

Here's how the Pakistani cricket fraternity reacted to Virat Kohli's decision to quit Test captaincy:

@imVkohli brother for me u are a true leader of upcoming generation in cricket because u are inspiration for young Cricketers. keep rocking on and of the field. pic.twitter.com/0ayJoaCC3k — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) January 15, 2022 ×

A remarkable journey, career and perseverance which brought us great cricket and entertainment. A brilliant inspiring player of the sport takes a bow. Well done @imVkohli in all your efforts and leading a team with such poise and dignity. Go well ! https://t.co/fLBhjtbNor — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) January 15, 2022 ×

That flare of passion with which you led your side was visible in your captaincy. It’s been 7 years of fearless leadership, quality spirit of cricket and a great ambassadorship of the game. Best wishes for the future bro @imVkohli, keep rocking https://t.co/G2BcSTzIRM — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) January 15, 2022 ×

Kohli was appointed as India's full-time Test captain in the year 2014 after MS Dhoni's retirement from the longest format. In his seven-year stint as the captain of the team, Kohli took India to greater heights in Test cricket and made them a dominating force across all conditions.

Kohli led India to their maiden Test series win in Australia while also inspiring them to series victories in West Indies and Sri Lanka. Kohli closely missed out on ending his captaincy stint with a series win in South Africa as India slipped to a 2-1 defeat after winning the series-opener comfortably.