7 Successful Totals Chased in Champions Trophy History
By: Aditya Pimpale
Sri Lanka achieved the highest successful chase in Champions Trophy history by reaching the target of 322 runs set by India.
England successfully chased down 306 runs against Bangladesh, marking the first time a 300-plus target was chased in the tournament’s history.
Sri Lanka chased down 286 runs against England in the 2006 Champions Trophy.
New Zealand successfully chased 241 runs against Australia in the 2009 edition.
West Indies chased down 246 runs against South Africa in the 2006 Champions Trophy.
India successfully chased 195 runs against South Africa in the 2000 edition.
Pakistan chased down 220 runs against South Africa in the 2017 Champions Trophy.
