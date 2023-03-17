5 reasons why IPL 2023 will be much different from IPL 2022

Indian Premier League is due to start on 31st March this year. It means the world’s most popular cricket league is just days away. As usual, cricket fans are excited in India as the cash-rich league returns with a new flavour. After back-to-back two years of Covid-induced restrictions, IPL will be played in India across different venues.

In conformity with IPL standards, teams this year will play seven matches at home ground and seven matches away during the league stage. A host of surprises are packed for online viewers as well, as a new channel takes up the rights to live-stream the IPL matches in India this time. IPL 2023 comes with many firsts and many initiatives that promise to take the user experience to a whole new level.

IPL 2023 returns to the old league format

COVID-19 forced the BCCI to organise IPL under heavy pandemic protocols. Teams played in a stringent bio-bubble atmosphere as a result of the virus to ensure that there was less travel and stricter adherence to the protocols. However, the Indian Premier League will resume its previous structure, in which one team played 7 matches at home and the other 7 matches away, as players and staff vaccinations have reduced the spread of the virus. Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI's president, himself has confirmed this.

Jio Cinema grabs the rights to live-stream IPL matches

Unlike previous additions, Disney+Hotstar will not stream the IPL matches live. Instead, Viacom 18 grabbed the rights to live stream the matches live in India by paying a total of INR 951 crore to BCCI. It must be noted that Star Sports network will continue to broadcast the matches Live on TV in India.

Multi-camera angle live streams for the first time

During IPL 2023 edition, users will be able to access numerous video streams of matches, each showing a different camera angle at once, all in ultra-high definition. Additionally, while still seeing a preview of other video streams, we may dynamically select which camera angle we want to concentrate on.

Players will be able to demand review for wide balls and no-balls

Using the Decision Review System (DRS), players can now contest the umpires' wide and no-ball rulings. The rule was initially established in the Women's Premier League (WPL) in 2023, and it will now also be used in the 16th IPL season. Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur was the first captain to use a review to overturn an umpire's wide decision in the WPL's opening game.

New Impact player rule

Also, the BCCI has incorporated a new "Impact Player" rule for the IPL 2023 that allows each team to substitute any of the four replacements for one of their on-field players at any time during the game. The substituted player will not, however, be permitted to continue playing in the game—not even as a substitute outfield.