4 in 4! Ireland's Curtis Campher becomes first bowler to take four wickets in four balls in T20 WC 2021

Ireland all-rounder Curtis Campher scripted a historic feat in his side's clash against Netherlands in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 on Monday (October 18). Campher ran riot against the Neherlands batting line-up with four wickets in four consecutive deliveries. Playing his maiden T20I game for Ireland, the all-rounder dismissed four Netherlands batters in succession to get his team off to a stunning start.

Campher dismissed Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards and Roelof van der Merwe in succession in the 10th over of the Ireland innings to become the first bowler in the history of the T20 World Cup to pick four wickets in four balls. He joined the likes of Lasith Malinga and Rashid Khan to become only the third bowler overall to achieve the feat in T20Is.

Campher is also the second bowler to pick a hat-trick in the T20 World Cup. Australian great Bret Lee was the first bowler to take a hat-trick in a T20 World Cup game. Lee achieved the feat against Bangladesh in 2007. After a long wait of 14 years, Campher joined Lee in the elite list of bowlers with hat-tricks in T20 World Cup.

Campher started the dream over with a wide before bowling a dot ball against Ackermann, who was caught by Neil Rock on the next delivery. Ten Doeschate was the next one to depart as he was trapped LBW on a duck on the next delivery.

Campher then sent Edwards packing on the next delivery to complete a memorable hat-trick before making it four in four balls by removing Van der Merwe on the next ball. He picked up four wickets while conceding only two runs from the over.