ugc_banner
Live Now

2023 NBA West Finals, Nuggets vs Lakers Game 4: LA lead by 15 at half-time

Los AngelesUpdated: May 23, 2023, 07:17 AM IST

2023 West Finals, Game 4: Lakers vs Nuggets (Source: @NBA) Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Welcome to the coverage of Game 4 between Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets lead the series 3-0 and if they win here, they'll enter the NBA Finals. The Lakers need to fire up and now as every game from here on is a do and die for them. Nuggets, on the other hand, would hope for Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic to do what they have been doing so far in the series and just get done with the series tonight only.

23 May 2023, 7:15 (IST)
NBA West Finals, Game 4: LeBron's vintage show

LeBron James 10 more points with 31 total at the half-time including four rebounds and same assists too as LA leads by 15 points at the half.

Lakers: 73

Nuggets: 58

23 May 2023, 7:06 (IST)
NBA West Finals, Game 4: LA keeps the lead in double-digit

Denver is doing its best to catch up with deficit but LA is just too strong tonight as they keep the lead going double digits.

23 May 2023, 6:57 (IST)
NBA West Finals, Game 3: Things heat up in LA

LeBron and Gordon get handy during the game as Lakers keep draining FGs and extend lead to double digits.

Lakers 53

Nuggets 42

23 May 2023, 6:51 (IST)
NBA West Finals, Game 4: Lakers make a 7-0 run

Los Angeles starts with a 7-0 run in the 2Q and LeBron looks a force tonight here at crypto.

 

×

 

23 May 2023, 6:39 (IST)
NBA West Finals, Game 4: Lakers 34, Nuggets 28 (End of 1Q)

LeBron James gets in a monster quarter, scoring 21 points while making all four of his attempted 3s while going 7 for 9 in FGs as the Lakers come out with a six-point lead at the end of 1Q.

Caldwell-Pope top scores for the Nuggets, scoring 10 points with three 3Ps.

23 May 2023, 6:34 (IST)
2023 NBA West Finals, Game 4: LeBron cranks it up

James already has 12 point in 1Q as he leads Lakers'  charge in the do-or-die game.

×

 

23 May 2023, 6:28 (IST)
2023 NBA West Finals, Game 4: KCF drains twin 3s

Caldwell-Pope looks in form as he drains two back-to-back 3s to keep Denver at par with the Lakers.

×

 

23 May 2023, 6:24 (IST)
2023 NBA West Finals, Game 4: Teams at level in 1Q

Both teams are equal so far going neck-to-neck in here in Game 4 in Los Angeles with Lakers making most of the shots count and LeBron looks determined today.

23 May 2023, 6:16 (IST)
NBA West Finals, Game 4: Murray Joins the party

Red-hot Jamal Murray makes a floating jump shot for his first points in the game.

23 May 2023, 6:12 (IST)
NBA West Finals, Game 4: AD scores first points

Lakers' Anthony Davis scored first points in game as Los Angeles aim to put early pressure.

 

23 May 2023, 6:09 (IST)
2023 NBA West Finals, Game 4

Nuggets announce starting five

×

 

23 May 2023, 6:07 (IST)
2023 NBA West Finals, Game 4

Here are Lakers' five starters for crucial home game

×

 