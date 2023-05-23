2023 NBA West Finals, Nuggets vs Lakers Game 4: LA lead by 15 at half-time
Welcome to the coverage of Game 4 between Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets lead the series 3-0 and if they win here, they'll enter the NBA Finals. The Lakers need to fire up and now as every game from here on is a do and die for them. Nuggets, on the other hand, would hope for Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic to do what they have been doing so far in the series and just get done with the series tonight only.
LeBron James 10 more points with 31 total at the half-time including four rebounds and same assists too as LA leads by 15 points at the half.
Lakers: 73
Nuggets: 58
Denver is doing its best to catch up with deficit but LA is just too strong tonight as they keep the lead going double digits.
LeBron and Gordon get handy during the game as Lakers keep draining FGs and extend lead to double digits.
Lakers 53
Nuggets 42
Los Angeles starts with a 7-0 run in the 2Q and LeBron looks a force tonight here at crypto.
23 PTS for LeBron (8-10 FG)— NBA (@NBA) May 23, 2023
7-0 Lakers run!
Get to ESPN for Q2 of WCF Game 4 🍿 pic.twitter.com/bFPyfgri2o
LeBron James gets in a monster quarter, scoring 21 points while making all four of his attempted 3s while going 7 for 9 in FGs as the Lakers come out with a six-point lead at the end of 1Q.
Caldwell-Pope top scores for the Nuggets, scoring 10 points with three 3Ps.
James already has 12 point in 1Q as he leads Lakers' charge in the do-or-die game.
Hot start for LeBron James 🔥— NBA (@NBA) May 23, 2023
12 early PTS as LAL look to extend the series on ESPN!#NBAConferenceFinals presented by @GooglePixel_US pic.twitter.com/J6AO60sITt
Caldwell-Pope looks in form as he drains two back-to-back 3s to keep Denver at par with the Lakers.
KCP 4-point play 💦— NBA (@NBA) May 23, 2023
WCF Game 4 | Q1 on ESPN pic.twitter.com/6sRWTr77m6
Both teams are equal so far going neck-to-neck in here in Game 4 in Los Angeles with Lakers making most of the shots count and LeBron looks determined today.
Red-hot Jamal Murray makes a floating jump shot for his first points in the game.
Lakers' Anthony Davis scored first points in game as Los Angeles aim to put early pressure.
AD with the game's first bucket ✅— NBA (@NBA) May 23, 2023
WCF Game 4 underway on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/P3aFDepDvr
Nuggets announce starting five
Starting 🖐#BringItIn pic.twitter.com/kmo3jchMBl— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 22, 2023
Here are Lakers' five starters for crucial home game
Starters@ToyotaSoCal | #SuitingUpTogether pic.twitter.com/QHcq5mEf7O— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 23, 2023