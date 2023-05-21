ugc_banner
2023 NBA West Finals, Game 3: Nuggets run riot in 1Q

Los AnegelsUpdated: May 21, 2023, 06:34 AM IST

2023 West Finals, Game 3: Lakers vs Nuggets (Source: @NBA) Photograph:(Twitter)

Welcome to the coverage of Game 3 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets from crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, California. The Lakers would be hoping to get the home crowd behind them to get what their first win of the seven-game series in which they are trailing by 0-2. If they lose today, it'll be very hard for them to come back and they'd want some rope here to keep going.

21 May 2023, 6:33 (IST)
NBA West Finals, Game 3: AD leads Lakers' charge

Anthony Davis has been the force for the Lakers so far, scoring nine of their 14 points. Others have to step up and step up now.

Nuggets: 26

Lakers: 14

21 May 2023, 6:30 (IST)
NBA West Finals, Game 3: Nuggets make 13-0 run

Michael Porter Jr.'s three sums up Nuggets' 13-0 run.

21 May 2023, 6:22 (IST)
NBA West Finals, Game 3: Nuggets on top at half of 1Q

Jamal Murray looks in form after dropping 11 of Nuggets 15 points so far as Denver takes 6-point lead.

Nuggets: 15

Lakers: 6

21 May 2023, 6:18 (IST)
Jamal Murray all set for a three
21 May 2023, 6:15 (IST)
NBA West Finals: Jamal Murray starts from here left in Game 2

Jamal Murray looks set for a good night as he drops 5 of first 9 points for the Nuggets.

21 May 2023, 6:05 (IST)
2023 West Finals, Game 3: Lakers vs Nuggets (Source: @NBA)
