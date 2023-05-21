2023 NBA West Finals, Game 3: Nuggets run riot in 1Q

Welcome to the coverage of Game 3 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets from crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, California. The Lakers would be hoping to get the home crowd behind them to get what their first win of the seven-game series in which they are trailing by 0-2. If they lose today, it'll be very hard for them to come back and they'd want some rope here to keep going.