2023 NBA Finals Game 1 Heat vs Nuggets: Denver keeps lead early in 2Q

DenverUpdated: Jun 02, 2023, 06:47 AM IST

Butler scored career-high 56 in Heat's win. (Source: @MiamiHEAT) Photograph:(Twitter)

Welcome to Game 1 of the NBA Finals between Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.

02 Jun 2023, 6:47 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 1: Heat vs Nuggets (2Q)

6:33 (Nuggets) - Porter Jr. dunks for Denver.

02 Jun 2023, 6:46 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 1: Heat vs Nuggets (2Q)

6:48 (Heat) - Lowry makes a floating jump shot for 2.

02 Jun 2023, 6:44 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 1: Heat vs Nuggets (2Q)

7:20 (Heat) - Adebayo with another dunk shot as Heat cut down deficit to 8 points.

Nuggets: 39

Heat: 31

 

02 Jun 2023, 6:43 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 1: Heat vs Nuggets (2Q)

7:49 (Heat) - Adebayo makes a layup now.

02 Jun 2023, 6:42 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 1: Heat vs Nuggets (2Q)

8:18 (Nuggets) - Porter Jr. with a dunk for 2 points.

02 Jun 2023, 6:41 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 1: Heat vs Nuggets (2Q)

8:42 (Nuggets) - Jeff Green makes two-point shot.

02 Jun 2023, 6:40 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 1: Heat vs Nuggets (2Q)

8:59 (Heat) - Duncan Robinson makes a three-point shot as Miami cuts deficit to 8 points.

02 Jun 2023, 6:40 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 1: Heat vs Nuggets (2Q)

9:21 (Nuggets) - Porter Jr. with a three-point shot.

02 Jun 2023, 6:39 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 1: Heat vs Nuggets (2Q)

9:42 (Heat) - Highsmith makes 2-point shot helped by Lowry.

02 Jun 2023, 6:38 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 1: Heat vs Nuggets (2Q)

10:31 (Nuggets) - Murray makes 27-foot three-point shot.

02 Jun 2023, 6:37 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 1: Heat vs Nuggets (2Q)

10:54 (Heat) - Haywood Highsmith is fouled and makes 1 free throw count out of 2.

02 Jun 2023, 6:32 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 1: Heat vs Nuggets End of 1Q

Denver Nuggets: 29

Miami Heat: 20

02 Jun 2023, 6:31 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 1: Heat vs Nuggets (1Q)

3.1 (N) - Jokic makes a layup in dying second as Nuggets lead by 9.

02 Jun 2023, 6:30 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 1: Heat vs Nuggets (1Q)

2:08 (H) - Adebayo makes a jumper for 2.

02 Jun 2023, 6:29 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 1: Heat vs Nuggets (1Q)

2:31 (N) - Porter Jr. now joins scoring charts with a three pointer!

02 Jun 2023, 6:28 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 1: Heat vs Nuggets (1Q)

2:44 (H) - Butler makes three-point shot.

02 Jun 2023, 6:28 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 1: Heat vs Nuggets (1Q)

3:29 (N) - Murray with a dunk helped by Jokic.

02 Jun 2023, 6:27 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 1: Heat vs Nuggets (1Q)

3:46 (H) - Adebayo with a jump shot.

02 Jun 2023, 6:26 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 1: Heat vs Nuggets (1Q)

4:00 (N) - Gordon drop a three pointer now.

02 Jun 2023, 6:23 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 1: Heat vs Nuggets (1Q)

4:39 (N) - Gordon makes a layup.

02 Jun 2023, 6:23 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 1: Heat vs Nuggets (1Q)

5:04 (N) - Murray with a dunk for 2.

02 Jun 2023, 6:22 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 1: Heat vs Nuggets (1Q)

5:23 (H) - Vincent drains a three.

02 Jun 2023, 6:21 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 1: Heat vs Nuggets (1Q)

5:54 (N) - Murray makes a 15-foot shot as Denver gets 5-point lead.

02 Jun 2023, 6:20 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 1: Heat vs Nuggets (1Q)

6:08 (H) - Adebayo makes a dunk now.

02 Jun 2023, 6:19 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 1: Heat vs Nuggets (1Q)

6:41 (N) - Gordon lighting up 1Q with another layup.

02 Jun 2023, 6:18 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 1: Heat vs Nuggets (1Q)

7:16 (N) - Caldwell-Pope now drops a jump shot for 2.

02 Jun 2023, 6:17 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 1: Heat vs Nuggets (1Q)

7:31 (H) - Gabe Vincent makes a fadeaway jump shot for 2.

02 Jun 2023, 6:17 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 1: Heat vs Nuggets (1Q)

7:41 (N) - Gordon makes a layup as Denver takes early lead.

02 Jun 2023, 6:16 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 1: Heat vs Nuggets (1Q)

8:56 (N) - Nikola Jokic is fouled and makes two free throws count.

02 Jun 2023, 6:15 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 1: Heat vs Nuggets (1Q)

9:11 (H) - Adebayo joins the party with two-point shot.

02 Jun 2023, 6:14 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 1: Heat vs Nuggets (1Q)

9:27 (N) - Gordon dunks, helped by Jokic.

02 Jun 2023, 6:14 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 1: Heat vs Nuggets (1Q)

9:46 (H): Butler drains a three-pointer now!

02 Jun 2023, 6:13 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 1: Heat vs Nuggets (1Q)

10:05 (N) - Aaron Gordon makes drains 2-point shot.

02 Jun 2023, 6:12 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 1: Heat vs Nuggets (1Q)

10:58 - Butler makes a jump shot for 2.

02 Jun 2023, 6:11 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 1: Heat vs Nuggets (1Q)

11:45: Jamal Murray makes a layup to draw first blood for Denver.

02 Jun 2023, 6:08 (IST)
NBA Finals Game 1: Heat vs Nuggets
