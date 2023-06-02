2023 NBA Finals Game 1 Heat vs Nuggets: Denver keeps lead early in 2Q
Story highlights
Welcome to Game 1 of the NBA Finals between Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.
Welcome to Game 1 of the NBA Finals between Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.
6:33 (Nuggets) - Porter Jr. dunks for Denver.
6:48 (Heat) - Lowry makes a floating jump shot for 2.
7:20 (Heat) - Adebayo with another dunk shot as Heat cut down deficit to 8 points.
Nuggets: 39
Heat: 31
7:49 (Heat) - Adebayo makes a layup now.
8:18 (Nuggets) - Porter Jr. with a dunk for 2 points.
8:42 (Nuggets) - Jeff Green makes two-point shot.
8:59 (Heat) - Duncan Robinson makes a three-point shot as Miami cuts deficit to 8 points.
9:21 (Nuggets) - Porter Jr. with a three-point shot.
9:42 (Heat) - Highsmith makes 2-point shot helped by Lowry.
10:31 (Nuggets) - Murray makes 27-foot three-point shot.
10:54 (Heat) - Haywood Highsmith is fouled and makes 1 free throw count out of 2.
Denver Nuggets: 29
Miami Heat: 20
3.1 (N) - Jokic makes a layup in dying second as Nuggets lead by 9.
2:08 (H) - Adebayo makes a jumper for 2.
2:31 (N) - Porter Jr. now joins scoring charts with a three pointer!
2:44 (H) - Butler makes three-point shot.
3:29 (N) - Murray with a dunk helped by Jokic.
3:46 (H) - Adebayo with a jump shot.
4:00 (N) - Gordon drop a three pointer now.
4:39 (N) - Gordon makes a layup.
5:04 (N) - Murray with a dunk for 2.
5:23 (H) - Vincent drains a three.
5:54 (N) - Murray makes a 15-foot shot as Denver gets 5-point lead.
6:08 (H) - Adebayo makes a dunk now.
6:41 (N) - Gordon lighting up 1Q with another layup.
7:16 (N) - Caldwell-Pope now drops a jump shot for 2.
7:31 (H) - Gabe Vincent makes a fadeaway jump shot for 2.
7:41 (N) - Gordon makes a layup as Denver takes early lead.
8:56 (N) - Nikola Jokic is fouled and makes two free throws count.
9:11 (H) - Adebayo joins the party with two-point shot.
9:27 (N) - Gordon dunks, helped by Jokic.
9:46 (H): Butler drains a three-pointer now!
10:05 (N) - Aaron Gordon makes drains 2-point shot.
10:58 - Butler makes a jump shot for 2.
11:45: Jamal Murray makes a layup to draw first blood for Denver.
Biggest stage in basketball.— NBA (@NBA) June 2, 2023
The #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV begin at 8:30 PM ET on ABC!#PhantomCam x Jimmy pic.twitter.com/AZhYVMU4qD