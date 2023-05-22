ugc_banner
2023 NBA East Finals, Game 3 Heat vs Celtics: Miami on top with halt-time approaching

MiamiUpdated: May 22, 2023, 06:45 AM IST

East Finals 2023, Celtics vs Heat Game 3 (Source: @NBA) Photograph:(Twitter)

Welcome to the coverage of Game 3 of the NBA Conference Finals (East) where Miami Hea and Boston Celtics face each other in Miami. Heat are just one win away from making it 3-0 and once done, it is going to be too damn hard for the Celtics to win rest of the four games to advance to the finals.

22 May 2023, 6:41 (IST)
2023 East Finals, Game 3: Heat's lead grow double-digit

Heat have ensure they stay in lead after taking 8-point advantage in the first quarter itself. 

Heat: 45

Celtics: 32