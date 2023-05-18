Live Now
2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Game 1
Updated: May 18, 2023, 05:54 AM IST
2023 East Finals, Game 1: Heat vs Celtics (Source: @NBA) Photograph:(Twitter)
Story highlights
Welcome to the coverage of Game 1 of the NBA Conference Finals (East) where Miami Heat are at Boston Celtics face each other in Boston. The Heat have unexpectedly made it to the finals after stumbling on their way to enter the playoffs even but Tatum has carried the Nuggets on his shoulders throughout the season as no. 2 seed but not before getting a scare from the 76ers.
Welcome to the coverage of Game 1 of the NBA Conference Finals (East) where Miami Heat are at Boston Celtics face each other in Boston. The Heat have unexpectedly made it to the finals after stumbling on their way to enter the playoffs even but Tatum has carried the Nuggets on his shoulders throughout the season as no. 2 seed but not before getting a scare from the 76ers.
18 May 2023, 5:52 (IST)
The East Finals are here and the matchups between Tatum and Butler would be a worthwhile fight for everyone.
Marcus Smart is ready for the ECF!— NBA (@NBA) May 17, 2023
8:30 PM ET | TNT
More Game 1 content in the NBA App: https://t.co/cb4lYYDk6q pic.twitter.com/pf4F563Leo