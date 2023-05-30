HIGHLIGHTS | 2023 East Finals: Heat beat Celtics 104-83 in Game 7 to enter NBA Finals
Hello and welcome to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Heat and the Celtics. The series tied at 3-3 after sensational Game 6 finish for the Celtics which left the Heat ruing their three chances of winning the series.
All over in Boston as Miami beat Boston 104-83 to enter the NBA Finals.
Heat have all but ensured that Boston has too much to do in the final half of 4Q as they lead by 19 points.
Heat: 92
Celtics: 73
Miami is turning the screws on Boston here as they stretch the lead by 15 points.
Heat: 86
Celtics: 71
Celtics have tried their best but they still trail by 10.
Celtics: 66
Heat: 76
It's a seven-point game as of now with Boston doing everything it can to ensure that they take the game deep and Miami in check.
Heat: 66
Celtics: 59
Boston showing the colours as they cut down deficit to single digit, thanks again to Derrick White.
Celtics: 51
Heat: 59
Miami is strengthening their position minute by minute as they now lead by 16 points. Boston needs to find an answer soon as they won't like to leave it for the last second again.
Heat: 59
Celtics: 43
Boston kept coming back but Miami ensured that gap between points remains in double digits. Miami are rallying nicely but we know nothing is certain in the game.
Celtics: 41
Heat: 52
Miami is looking set so far to take the game and the series as they make another 14-6 run in the second quarter but Boston is at it too.
Celtics: 25
Heat: 38
Miami is looking hot here as they try to run away with the game and extend their lead to 12 points early in the second quarter.
Heat: 27
Celtics: 15
Miami looking strong here as they take the lead and tell Boston that they are not to be brushed aside.
Celtics: 11
Heat: 16
Boston has taken an early lead in what could be a history making game for them.
Celtics: 9
Heat: 4
