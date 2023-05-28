2023 NBA East Finals, Game 6 Heat vs Celtics: Scores level mid-way 1Q
Hello and welcome to Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Heat and the Celtics. The series is heavily in favour of the Heat as they lead 3-2 and would like to finish it off here with a place in the NBA finals. As for the Celtics, they'd have to keep doing what they did last game - keeping winning and keep doing it for the next game as well after tonight to have a place in the 2023 NBA Finals.
No team is letting other take a lead of more than three points here but Boston seems more aggresive one here as they should be given the situation they are in.
Heat: 20
Celtics: 26
Both teams are again at it with identical score so far and just under six to go in the first quarter
Heat: 11
Celtics: 11
