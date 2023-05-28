ugc_banner
2023 NBA East Finals, Game 6 Heat vs Celtics: Scores level mid-way 1Q

MiamiUpdated: May 28, 2023, 06:23 AM IST

East Finals 2023, Celtics vs Heat Game 6 (Source: @NBA) Photograph:(Twitter)

Hello and welcome to Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Heat and the Celtics. The series is heavily in favour of the Heat as they lead 3-2 and would like to finish it off here with a place in the NBA finals. As for the Celtics, they'd have to keep doing what they did last game - keeping winning and keep doing it for the next game as well after tonight to have a place in the 2023 NBA Finals.

28 May 2023, 6:22 (IST)
East Finals 2023, Celtics vs Heat Game 6 - Brown looks hot
28 May 2023, 6:18 (IST)
East Finals 2023, Celtics vs Heat Game 6 - Quarter 1

No team is letting other take a lead of more than three points here but Boston seems more aggresive one here as they should be given the situation they are in.

Heat: 20

Celtics: 26

 

28 May 2023, 6:13 (IST)
East Finals 2023, Celtics vs Heat Game 6 - Quarter 1

Both teams are again at it with identical score so far and just under six to go in the first quarter

Heat: 11

Celtics: 11

28 May 2023, 6:11 (IST)
East Finals 2023, Celtics vs Heat Game 6 - Pre game
