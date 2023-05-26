2023 NBA East Finals, Game 5 Heat vs Celtics: Boston keeps going against Miami
Story highlights
Hello and welcome to Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Heat and the Celtics. The series is heavily in favour of the Heat as they lead 3-1 and would like to finish it off here with a place in the NBA finals. As for the Celtics, they'd have to keep doing what they did last game - keeping winning and keep doing it for the next two games as well after tonight to have a place in the 2023 NBA Finals.
Hello and welcome to Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Heat and the Celtics. The series is heavily in favour of the Heat as they lead 3-1 and would like to finish it off here with a place in the NBA finals. As for the Celtics, they'd have to keep doing what they did last game - keeping winning and keep doing it for the next two games as well after tonight to have a place in the 2023 NBA Finals.
Here's Marcus Smart for you, guys:
Marcus Smart 🔒 https://t.co/fNqxv0x0uU pic.twitter.com/1HTnIvqSmg— NBA (@NBA) May 26, 2023
The Heat showing some life here but Boston's lead is a bit much and Miami would have to keep going while playing defence as well.
Heat: 37
Celtics: 49
The Heat have kept up with the scoring this quarter as both the teams sit equal at 12-points each. This, however, means that the Heat still trail by 15 points.
WHITE AT THE BUZZER 🚨— NBA (@NBA) May 26, 2023
Celtics lead after 1Q on TNT!#NBAConferenceFinals presented by @GooglePixel_US pic.twitter.com/vLvx4lUJ27
Boston starts the same way as it did in the first quarter, draining buckets and buckets and buckets with the Heat finding it hard to keep up.
Heat: 30
Celtics: 45
Sensational stuff from Boston here as they close the quarter with a buzzer-beater three, thanks to Derrick White. The Celtics lead by 15 at the end of 1Q with Tatum getting in 12 points and Derrick White draining 11. Heat need to answer soon else they'll be outscored in a jiffy and would play catch up throughout.
Celtics: 35
Heat: 20
Tatum exploded in 1Q
Tatum with AUTHORITY 😤— NBA (@NBA) May 26, 2023
He's up to 12 PTS in Q1... Game 5 LIVE on TNT.#NBAConferenceFinals presented by @GooglePixel_US pic.twitter.com/S4aAKQ8SHl
No stopping the Celtics, as the stretch their lead t o 15 points with just under 4 to go in 1Q.
Celtics: 28
Heat: 13
Have a look at Smart's back-to-back threes
Smart hits back-to-back threes 🔥— NBA (@NBA) May 26, 2023
Listen to TD Garden 🔊
Q1 on TNT | Game 5 ECF pic.twitter.com/l4ImyDKcmn
Boston has taken early lead here in Game 5 with a 9-0 run, thanks to two back-to-back threes by Marcus Smart.
Heat: 5
Celtics: 15
Both Boston and Miami going at it early in 1Q with scores going along hand-in-hand so far. Tatum, although, looks in decent touch and if he continues to be, well, we could have another game in the series waiting for us.
Heat: 5
Celtics: 6
Tatum before the game
Jayson Tatum gets shots up before tonight's must-win Game 5 🍀#PhantomCam— NBA (@NBA) May 26, 2023
8:30 PM ET on TNT pic.twitter.com/qhXX01vVHX