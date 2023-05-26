ugc_banner
2023 NBA East Finals, Game 5 Heat vs Celtics: Boston keeps going against Miami

BostonUpdated: May 26, 2023, 06:51 AM IST

East Finals 2023, Celtics vs Heat Game 5 (Source: @NBA) Photograph:(Twitter)

Hello and welcome to Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Heat and the Celtics. The series is heavily in favour of the Heat as they lead 3-1 and would like to finish it off here with a place in the NBA finals. As for the Celtics, they'd have to keep doing what they did last game - keeping winning and keep doing it for the next two games as well after tonight to have a place in the 2023 NBA Finals.

26 May 2023, 6:50 (IST)
East Finals 2023, Celtics vs Heat Game 5 - Quarter 2

Here's Marcus Smart for you, guys:

26 May 2023, 6:45 (IST)
East Finals 2023, Celtics vs Heat Game 5 - Quarter 2

The Heat showing some life here but Boston's lead is a bit much and Miami would have to keep going while playing defence as well.

Heat: 37

Celtics: 49

26 May 2023, 6:40 (IST)
East Finals 2023, Celtics vs Heat Game 5 - Quarter 2

The Heat have kept up with the scoring this quarter as both the teams sit equal at 12-points each. This, however, means that the Heat still trail by 15 points.

26 May 2023, 6:39 (IST)
East Finals 2023, Celtics vs Heat Game 5 - White's buzzer-beater
26 May 2023, 6:35 (IST)
East Finals 2023, Celtics vs Heat Game 5 - Quarter 2

Boston starts the same way as it did in the first quarter, draining buckets and buckets and buckets with the Heat finding it hard to keep up.

Heat: 30

Celtics: 45

26 May 2023, 6:29 (IST)
East Finals 2023, Celtics vs Heat Game 5 - End of Quarter 1

Sensational stuff from Boston here as they close the quarter with a buzzer-beater three, thanks to Derrick White. The Celtics lead by 15 at the end of 1Q with Tatum getting in 12 points and Derrick White draining 11. Heat need to answer soon else they'll be outscored in a jiffy and would play catch up throughout.

Celtics: 35

Heat: 20

26 May 2023, 6:25 (IST)
East Finals 2023, Celtics vs Heat Game 5 - Quarter 1

Tatum exploded in 1Q

26 May 2023, 6:19 (IST)
East Finals 2023, Celtics vs Heat Game 5 - Quarter 1

No stopping the Celtics, as the stretch their lead t o 15 points with just under 4 to go in 1Q.

Celtics: 28

Heat: 13

26 May 2023, 6:15 (IST)
East Finals 2023, Celtics vs Heat Game 5 - Quarter 1

Have a look at Smart's back-to-back threes

26 May 2023, 6:11 (IST)
East Finals 2023, Celtics vs Heat Game 5 - Quarter 1

Boston has taken early lead here in Game 5 with a 9-0 run, thanks to two back-to-back threes by Marcus Smart.

Heat: 5

Celtics: 15

26 May 2023, 6:06 (IST)
East Finals 2023, Celtics vs Heat Game 5 - Quarter 1

Both Boston and Miami going at it early in 1Q with scores going along hand-in-hand so far. Tatum, although, looks in decent touch and if he continues to be, well, we could have another game in the series waiting for us.

Heat: 5

Celtics: 6

26 May 2023, 6:04 (IST)
East Finals 2023, Celtics vs Heat Game 5 - Pre Game

Tatum before the game

