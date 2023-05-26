2023 NBA East Finals, Game 5 Heat vs Celtics: Boston keeps going against Miami

Hello and welcome to Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Heat and the Celtics. The series is heavily in favour of the Heat as they lead 3-1 and would like to finish it off here with a place in the NBA finals. As for the Celtics, they'd have to keep doing what they did last game - keeping winning and keep doing it for the next two games as well after tonight to have a place in the 2023 NBA Finals.