2023 NBA East Finals, Game 4 Heat vs Celtics: Boston has early lead
MiamiUpdated: May 24, 2023, 06:10 AM IST
East Finals 2023, Celtics vs Heat Game 4 (Source: @NBA) Photograph:(Twitter)
Welcome to the coverage of Game 4 between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics in Miami where the Heat would be looking to wrap up the series and book a berth in the Finals alongside Denver Nuggets. The Heat are 3-0 up and no team has lost on finals after taking such lead so the Celtics would have to create history here and in every game here on.
24 May 2023, 6:09 (IST)
Boston fighting tooth and nail here and it has to, given the hole they have dug themselves in.
24 May 2023, 6:07 (IST)
Boston gets early lead in the game but the Heat are at it, not letting them run away.
24 May 2023, 6:05 (IST)
Celtics' Al Horford scores first point in the game with a 3.
24 May 2023, 6:03 (IST)
Bam getting loose pregame!— NBA (@NBA) May 24, 2023
8:30 PM ET | TNT
More Game 4 content in the NBA App: https://t.co/XdS6OuLYKP pic.twitter.com/ckfCTGTJCy