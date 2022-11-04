Live Now

Imran Khan assassination bid LIVE | PTI to launch country-wide demonstration

WION Web Team Islamabad Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 11:25 AM(IST)

Supporters of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan protest against the assassination bid Photograph: AFP

highlights

World leaders condemned the assassination bid on Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan, with US President Joe Biden calling for refrain from violence.  The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief was leading a so-called "long march" of supporters on the Islamabad capital to press for early elections when he was shot at, along with several members of his party. One person also died in the attack.

The country's information minister said authorities have captured the gunman, and a video clip apparently filmed in a police station showed him saying he tried to kill Khan for "misleading" the nation. In a tweet, Pakistan's President Arif Alvi called it "a heinous assassination attempt".

Police have yet to comment on the incident or confirm earlier reports that a second attacker was killed at the scene. The doctor treating Khan at a Lahore hospital said that he was in stable condition. 

Jemima Goldsmith, the ex-wife of the former cricketing superstar who shares two children with him, tweeted her relief. "Thank you from his sons to the heroic man in the crowd who tackled the gunman," she said.

The attack on Khan was reminiscent of the 2007 assassination of another former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, who died when a huge bomb detonated near her vehicle as she greeted supporters in Rawalpindi.

Nov 04, 2022, 11:25 AM (IST)

PTI to launch country-wide demonstration
Nov 04, 2022, 11:19 AM (IST)

First visuals of Pak ex-PM Imran Khan from hospital after assassination bid

Nov 04, 2022, 10:01 AM (IST)

Imran Khan blames these three for assassination attempt

Quoting Imran Khan, senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders claimed that the gun attack on PTI chief was carried out at the behest of three people. They are: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, country's Interior Minister and a top ISI general.  

Nov 04, 2022, 09:58 AM (IST)

Pak media regulator censures PTI's statement on Imran’s attack

The Pakistan Electronic and Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has prohibited news channels from airing PTI leader Asad Umar’s video wherein he has named “three suspects” former premier Imran Khan believed were behind the attack on PTI’s convoy in Wazirabad on Friday.

Nov 04, 2022, 09:58 AM (IST)

Long march to resume at 11am tomorrow: Student body of PTI
The Insaf Students Federation, the student body of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in a tweet quoting Imran Khan, has said that PTI’s long march towards Islamabad will resume from 11am tomorrow (Friday).

Nov 04, 2022, 09:54 AM (IST)

Saudi condemns gun attack on Imran Khan
Nov 04, 2022, 09:54 AM (IST)

Imran Khan assassination bid: PTI chief was hit with two bullets

PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday said that former PM and party chief Imran Khan was hit with two bullets to his leg.

The medico-legal procedure of Imran Khan has been completed, the PTI Central Punjab president said, speaking to the media at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore in the early hours of Friday. 

Nov 04, 2022, 09:53 AM (IST)

US delpores attack on Imran Khan during protest march
“The United States strongly condemns the shooting of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and others at a political rally. We wish Imran Khan and all others who were injured a quick and thorough recovery, and we offer our condolences to the family of the individual who was killed,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
Nov 04, 2022, 09:52 AM (IST)

OIC condemns assassination bid on Imran Khan
Nov 04, 2022, 09:51 AM (IST)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister for 'reset' and election
Nov 04, 2022, 09:49 AM (IST)

Punjab CM forms committe to probe attack on Imran Khan

Chief minister of Punjab, Pervaiz Elahi said on Thursday (November 3) he was forming a joint investigation team to look into the shooting of Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.



