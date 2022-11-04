Imran Khan assassination bid LIVE | PTI to launch country-wide demonstration

Supporters of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan protest against the assassination bid Photograph: AFP
World leaders condemned the assassination bid on Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan, with US President Joe Biden calling for refrain from violence. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief was leading a so-called "long march" of supporters on the Islamabad capital to press for early elections when he was shot at, along with several members of his party. One person also died in the attack.
The country's information minister said authorities have captured the gunman, and a video clip apparently filmed in a police station showed him saying he tried to kill Khan for "misleading" the nation. In a tweet, Pakistan's President Arif Alvi called it "a heinous assassination attempt".
Police have yet to comment on the incident or confirm earlier reports that a second attacker was killed at the scene. The doctor treating Khan at a Lahore hospital said that he was in stable condition.
Jemima Goldsmith, the ex-wife of the former cricketing superstar who shares two children with him, tweeted her relief. "Thank you from his sons to the heroic man in the crowd who tackled the gunman," she said.
The attack on Khan was reminiscent of the 2007 assassination of another former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, who died when a huge bomb detonated near her vehicle as she greeted supporters in Rawalpindi.
آج نماز جمعہ کے بعد تمام ملک میں احتجاج ہو گا. جب تک عمران خان کا مطالبہ پورا نہیں ہوتا، ملک گیر احتجاج جاری رہے گا— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) November 4, 2022
Quoting Imran Khan, senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders claimed that the gun attack on PTI chief was carried out at the behest of three people. They are: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, country's Interior Minister and a top ISI general.
The Pakistan Electronic and Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has prohibited news channels from airing PTI leader Asad Umar’s video wherein he has named “three suspects” former premier Imran Khan believed were behind the attack on PTI’s convoy in Wazirabad on Friday.
Long March will reach Islamabad, no matter what. Resuming back tomorrow from 11 am, Imran Khan #عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لاین_ہے— ISF Karachi Official (@ISFKarachi) November 3, 2022
The Insaf Students Federation, the student body of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in a tweet quoting Imran Khan, has said that PTI’s long march towards Islamabad will resume from 11am tomorrow (Friday).
#Statement | The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's strong condemnation and denunciation of the attempted assassination of Former #Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. pic.twitter.com/uoOUzRP8yi— Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) November 3, 2022
PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday said that former PM and party chief Imran Khan was hit with two bullets to his leg.
The medico-legal procedure of Imran Khan has been completed, the PTI Central Punjab president said, speaking to the media at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore in the early hours of Friday.
“The United States strongly condemns the shooting of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and others at a political rally. We wish Imran Khan and all others who were injured a quick and thorough recovery, and we offer our condolences to the family of the individual who was killed,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (#OIC) expressed its strong condemnation of the assassination attempt, today, Thursday 3 November 2022, on Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of #Pakistan. #ImranKhan pic.twitter.com/sbjlrOFWSo— OIC (@OIC_OCI) November 3, 2022
We need a reset and an election.— Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) November 4, 2022
Chief minister of Punjab, Pervaiz Elahi said on Thursday (November 3) he was forming a joint investigation team to look into the shooting of Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.