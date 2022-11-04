Imran Khan assassination bid LIVE | PTI to launch country-wide demonstration

highlights

World leaders condemned the assassination bid on Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan, with US President Joe Biden calling for refrain from violence. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief was leading a so-called "long march" of supporters on the Islamabad capital to press for early elections when he was shot at, along with several members of his party. One person also died in the attack.

The country's information minister said authorities have captured the gunman, and a video clip apparently filmed in a police station showed him saying he tried to kill Khan for "misleading" the nation. In a tweet, Pakistan's President Arif Alvi called it "a heinous assassination attempt".

Police have yet to comment on the incident or confirm earlier reports that a second attacker was killed at the scene. The doctor treating Khan at a Lahore hospital said that he was in stable condition.

Jemima Goldsmith, the ex-wife of the former cricketing superstar who shares two children with him, tweeted her relief. "Thank you from his sons to the heroic man in the crowd who tackled the gunman," she said.

The attack on Khan was reminiscent of the 2007 assassination of another former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, who died when a huge bomb detonated near her vehicle as she greeted supporters in Rawalpindi.