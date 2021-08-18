Woman assaulted by hundreds in Lahore on Pakistan’s Independence Day   

In what brings to light the rising violence against women in Pakistan, a case has been registered by police in Lahore on Tuesday against hundreds of unidentified persons for assaulting and stealing from a woman and her companions at the city's Greater Iqbal Park on August 14, the Independence Day.

The incident also raises several questions over women’s freedom and safety in Pakistan. The woman has been identified as a TikToker. Netizens have also reacted with rage to a video of the incident, which was being circulated on social media.

The first information report (FIR) has been registered at the Lorry Adda police station, a Dawn report said. In the FIR, the complainant shared that she and her six companions were attacked by around 300 to 400 people while filming a video near Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day.

The woman and her companions made several efforts to avert the crowd but to no avail. "People were pushing and pulling me to the extent that they tore my clothes. Several people tried to help me but the crowd was too huge and they kept throwing me in the air," she said.

In the attack, her companions were also assaulted while her ring and earrings were "forcibly taken" along with a mobile phone of one of her companions, his identity card and Rs 15,000 that he had with him, the woman said.

Pakistani politicians and actors alike have slammed the incident. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman, PPP tweeted: "The assault of a young women by a mob at #minarepakistan should shame every Pakistani. It speaks to a rot in our society. Those responsible must be brought to justice. The women of Pakistan feel insecure and it is all our responsibility to ensure safety and equal rights to all.

Aseefa B Zardari, daughter, Benazir Bhutto, said on social microblogging site, "We cannot continue to bury our heads in the sand. #Pakistan is not safe. Not for our women. Not for our children. Our children aren’t safe from rape even in death. This is the disgusting shameful reality."

Actor Mahira Khan also commented on the incident by saying, "I can’t believe what I just saw!!! I’ve said it before and I will say it again - make an example out of these men!" The actor also added, "Damn I’m sorry.. I keep forgetting - it was Her fault!! Poor 400 men.. they couldn’t help it."

The FIR has been registered under sections 354 A (assault or use of criminal force against woman and stripping her of her clothes), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to commit the theft), 147 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Sajid Kiyani, DIG Operations, Lahore has ordered the superintendent of police to take "immediate legal action" against the suspects in the incident.