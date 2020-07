Will strive for unity, territorial integrity: Nepali PM Oli

Nepali PM KP Sharma Oli assured the people on Friday that he will "strive for the unity, democracy, national pride, and territorial integrity" in a televised address.

The prime minister's address came at a time when relations between India and Nepal are at a low following Kathmandu's decision to incorporate three Indian territories in its political map.

Nepal's cable television operators on Thursday evening banned Indian news channels for "objectionable" reporting on the country's PM, except the public broadcaster Doordarshan.

Oli also said that his government's entire focus would be to save lives from coronavirus and floods.