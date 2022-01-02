Wife of Pakistan Supreme Coury judge complains of harassment by unknown men

Wife of Qazi Faez Isa, senior judge of Pakistan Supreme Court wrote a letter to Sindh and federal governments saying she was harassed by some people who barged into her house on December 29. As reported by The News, Serena Isa said that abuses were hurled at her.

Sarina Isa stated that she was looking after the white-wash process at her Defence residence in Karachi along with her daughter when two unidentified persons entered their house, harassed her, hurled threats and sought personal and family information from her.

She said that after some time, two more such persons came there and threatened them. After they left the place, two more persons entered her residence and asked various questions in a threatening tone.

She said all those people said they were government department’s personnel. In her three-page letter, she demanded the government hold an inquiry into the incident, the report said.

As per Dawn, the letter has been addressed to Sindh inspector general of police, defence ministry secretary, interior ministry secretary and Sindh home department secretary.

In her letter, Sarina Isa said that the men claimed to be from military intelligence. But when she asked for their ID cards, they refused to provide. As per Sarina, the men did not have any written authorisation that permitted them to enter the house.

(With inputs from agencies)