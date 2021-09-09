'Violation of Doha agreement': Remove Haqqanis from US blacklist, demands Taliban

The Taliban reportedly wants the Haqqanis out of the US blacklist as they claim it is in line with the Doha agreement.

The group said Haqqanis as "targets" is "a clear violation of the Doha agreement which is neither in the interest of the United States nor Afghanistan."

The group said the Haqqanis should be removed from the list as demanded earlier as they were "without any exception were part of interaction with the US and should have been removed from the UN and US blacklists, a demand which still remains valid."

Watch:

The Taliban urged the issue to be resolved through "diplomatic interactions". The group blamed the US government of "meddling in the internal affairs of Afghanistan".

The Taliban's interim government includes two representatives from the feared Haqqani Network - Sirajuddin Haqqani and Khalil Haqqani.

Sirajuddin Haqqani has been given the interior ministry and Khalil Haqqani was handed the refugee's ministry. Both men are still listed as wanted terrorists by the United States.

The terror organisation was formed by Jalaluddin Haqqani during the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan in the 80s. However, it later forged ties with Osama Bin Laden's Al Qaeda. Sirajuddin had formally become the terror organisation chief in 2018 after the death of Jalaluddin Haqqani. The group has carried out some of the most violent suicide attacks in the country.

Sirajuddin Haqqani was appointed as deputy leader in the Taliban leadership in 2015.

(With inputs from Agencies)