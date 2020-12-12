Video shows Jaish-e-Mohammad has resumed terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot

Terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad has resumed its camps in Pakistan's Balakot region, intelligence sources say.

Sources add the group has been providing training to young recruits to carry out anti-India terror activities.

It has been learned that this training is being carried out at the same place where the Indian Air Force (IAF) had notably conducted air strikes against terror launch pads in 2019.

A video that has surfaced from a Balakot terror camp where slogans were raised against India, Hinduism and Prime Minister Narendra Modi corroborates the information.

According to sources, Maulana Abdul Rauf Azhar, brother of terrorist Masood Azhar, was also present in the training centre and he has been appointed as the in-charge of terror operations against India.

Masood Azhar is the head of Pakistan's Jaish-e-Mohammad terror out and mastermind of 2019 Pulwama attack.

For past few weeks, Pakistan Army has been aggressively targetting civilians on Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC) by resorting to indiscriminate firing by heavy calibre artillery guns to support infiltration of terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir.