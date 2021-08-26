US determined to retaliate against IS for Kabul attack: Pentagon

Pentagon briefing after Kabul blasts: Highlights

Twelve US servicemen were killed and 15 injured in two suicide bombing attacks in Kabul on Thursday by Islamic State militants, the head of US Central Command said.

Attack on Kabul airport was two suicide bombers from Islamic State: US general

US expects Islamic State will attempt more attacks in Kabul: Pentagon general

US determined to retaliate against IS for Kabul attack.

The US airlift in Kabul will continue despite the Islamic State attacks on the airport on Thursday which killed 12 US troops, the head of US Central Command said.