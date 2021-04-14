'Time to bring our forces home': US on Afghan pull out

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said that the moment has arrived to bring the foreign troops home, adding that Washington would engage with NATO allies on a "coordinated" pull-out.

"Together, we have achieved the goals that we set out to achieve and now it is time to bring our forces home," Blinken was quoted as saying by news agency AFP ahead of talks with NATO nations in Brussels.

Watch |

Blinken's comments came on a day when US President Joe Biden is set to formally announce that all US troops will be pulled out from Afghanistan no later than September 11, a senior official has confirmed.

Meanwhile, the US's NATO ally Germany has supported the move of withdrawal by September with its Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer saying: "We always said: we'll go in together, we'll leave together".

A Times report claimed that Britain is also planning to pull out its troops from the country around the same time.

Also read | Biden set to complete withdrawal of remaining US troops from Afghanistan before 9/11 anniversary



It said that UK would pull out about 750 troops, citing sources that without the US, Britain would "struggle" because of "a reliance on US bases and infrastructure."

Meanwhile, Turkey has announced an international peace conference in Afghanistan to reach a solution to end nearly 40 years of violence and chaos that has ravaged the nation.

