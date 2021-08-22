Taliban releases propaganda video showing fighters in US army uniform, gear

Equipping its fighters with US army uniform and gear, Taliban have released a propaganda video on social media platforms.

The video appears to show Taliban's 'Badri 313' soldiers with US special forces military helmets along with mounts for night vision goggles.

In the tweet, the group says the 'Badri 313' units have been deployed in Kabul for "security". The fighters are being portrayed to be world-class.

Earlier, Taliban media Manba al-Jihad Studio seems to have released a whole new photoset of new graduates from its Salahuddin Ayubi military training camp in Afghanistan.

As per the group, these new graduates were to be a part of Badri 313 battalion.

Meanwhile, the Taliban has banned co-education in government and private universities in Heart, reports said.

Khaama Press news agency reported the decision was taken after a meeting between professors, owners of private institutions and Taliban leaders.

Reports said women lecturers would be allowed to teach only female students and not male students. Taliban's representative and head of higher education in the country Mullah Farid reportedly said co-education was the "root of all evils in society".

(With inputs from agencies)