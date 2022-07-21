Sri Lanka: Protesters protest outside secretariat as parliament elects Wickremesinghe

Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected to be Sri Lanka's president by country's parliament on July 20. He has succeeded former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa who has fled the country. About a hundred people protested outside the Presidential Secretariat as Sri Lankan lawmakers voted to choose the president.

The protesters who had demanded Rajapaksa's ouster had wanted Wickremesinghe gone too as he is widely viewes as an ally of the Rajapaksas.

Sri Lanka is currently facing an unprecedented economic crisis that has resulted in acute shortage of fuel, food and medicines. The angry citizens have been protesting for months. Earlier in July, they occupied presidential secretariat along with president's official residence. This forced former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country. He fled first to Maldives and then Singapore post which he tendered his resignation.

Protesters had also stormed Wickremesinghe's private house and office. He was prime minister then. After Rajapaksa's resignation, Wickremesinghe had become acting president. After his election by the parliament, he will now serve remainder of Rajapaksa's tenure.

During the election, Wickremesinghe was backed by Rajapaksa's SLPP party. It is still the largest party in parliament. He is also seen as a proxy for the former leader. He has now vowed to crack down on lawbrakers.

Hundreds of heavily armed troops and police stood guard outside the parliament, but there were no signs of demonstrators.

(With inputs from agencies)

