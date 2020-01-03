Sri Lanka: Four killed including pilots after military plane crashes

Four people were killed in Sri Lanka on Friday after an Air Force plane crashed in a mountainous Haputale region.

According to the report, the plane, Chinese-built Y-12 had taken off from the southern airbase of Wirawila and was heading to Ratmalana, south of Colombo when it crashed.

"We are still investigating the cause of the crash," spokesman Chandana Wickramasinghe said, adding that all four including two pilots and two Air Force officers were killed in the crash.

It was the worst air crash in Sri Lanka since an AN-32 military transport plane came down just outside the capital in December 2014 killing all five crew onboard.

Meanwhile, local media reported that one woman also injured from a nearby house where plane crashed. She is currently being treated in a local hospital.