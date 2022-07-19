Sri Lanka crisis LIVE updates: Opposition leader withdraws his candidacy from presidential election

Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe is considered to be the front runner.

He has good support from his party SLPP however there is a challenge to him from within the party.

SLPP dissident Dullas Alahapperuma (63), can be a serious challenge. He is a former media minister.

Sajith Premadasa, 55, the main opposition leader is entering the race as well.

A possible fourth contender is former army chief Sarath Fonseka, 71, a nemesis of the Rajapaksa family.