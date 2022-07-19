Sri Lanka crisis LIVE updates: Opposition leader withdraws his candidacy from presidential election

File photo. Photograph: ANI
Sri Lanka may have got an acting President in Ranil Wickremesinghe, but the parliament is yet to elect a president who will serve remainder of former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's term at the helm. Sri Lankan lawmakers are to elect the new president in a secret ballot. Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana has already said that the vote to elect new president will take place on Wednesday (July 20). WION brings you LIVE updates of the situation in crisis-hit South Asian nation.
Jul 19, 2022, 10:53 AM (IST)
Sri Lankan Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa has given support to SLPP dissident Dullus Alahapperuma for presidential election. An agreement has been reached.
Jul 19, 2022, 10:03 AM (IST)
Sri Lanka Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa has withdrawn his candidacy from the election to become president. He made the announcement on Twitter.
"For the greater good of my country that I love and the people I cherish I hereby withdraw my candidacy for the position of President.
@sjbsrilanka and our alliance and our opposition partners will work hard towards making @DullasOfficial victorious." he tweeted.
Jul 19, 2022, 09:45 AM (IST)
Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe is considered to be the front runner.
He has good support from his party SLPP however there is a challenge to him from within the party.
SLPP dissident Dullas Alahapperuma (63), can be a serious challenge. He is a former media minister.
Sajith Premadasa, 55, the main opposition leader is entering the race as well.
A possible fourth contender is former army chief Sarath Fonseka, 71, a nemesis of the Rajapaksa family.
Jul 19, 2022, 09:41 AM (IST)
Let's take a look at how will the next Sri Lankan president be elected.
Sri Lankan parliament has 225 MPs. They will elect the new president. They will indicate their choice in preferences.
A winning candidate would need more than half the votes to be elected. In case no one crosses the threshold on votes of first preference, the candidate who has got least number of votes will be eliminated. Votes of that candidate will be distributed according to the second preference.
This process will be repeated till one candidate crosses the threshold.
Jul 19, 2022, 09:33 AM (IST)
Sri Lanka Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa is likely to file his nomination to contest election to become next president of Sri Lanka. In a tweet he posted prior to filing nomination papers, he said he was taking a 'crucial step'
"On my way to Parliament to take a crucial step. I want the people of 🇱🇰 to know that I will take the correct decision at the appropriate time to protect my motherland’s national interest and the rights of all my fellow Sri Lankan people," he tweeted.
