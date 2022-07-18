Live Now

Sri Lanka crisis LIVE: Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe declares state of emergency

New Delhi Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 10:05 AM(IST)

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe Photograph: Agencies

highlights

Sri Lanka crisis latest: Sri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe has declared a state of emergency. The move has come as the country faces unprecedented economic crisis that has resulted in acute shortage of food, medicine and fuel. Former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled the country and resigned. The country is not yet out of the crisis and anger of those protesting has not subsided. WION brings you Live updates



