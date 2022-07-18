Sri Lanka crisis LIVE: Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe declares state of emergency

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe Photograph: Agencies
Sri Lanka crisis latest: Sri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe has declared a state of emergency. The move has come as the country faces unprecedented economic crisis that has resulted in acute shortage of food, medicine and fuel. Former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled the country and resigned. The country is not yet out of the crisis and anger of those protesting has not subsided. WION brings you Live updates
Jul 18, 2022, 10:05 AM (IST)
Former Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa has said that he did all he could to prevent crisis.
"It is my personal belief that I took all possible steps to address this crisis, including inviting parliamentarians to form an all-party or unity government," he wrote in his resignation letter.
Jul 18, 2022, 08:49 AM (IST)
Sri Lanka: Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe declares emergency