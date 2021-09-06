Pakistan’s Sindh looks to make inoculation mandatory at banks, post offices, restaurants

In letters to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and the provincial home department on Sunday, the health department of Sindh, Pakistan wrote that it is seeking to make vaccination certificates mandatory for people to get services at banks, post offices, restaurants, hotels and other courier services' offices.

Watch: Tehreek-E-Taliban Pakistan claims attack in Quetta

Seeking "obligatory vaccination regime", the NCOC has been requested by the provincial health department to direct bankers and post office staff to offer services to only vaccinated citizens after production of valid proof.

The health department has asked the home department to ensure that vaccination certificates be made essential for restaurants and hotels too. It urged the home secretary to issue "necessary directions" to the concerned officials.

Also Read: Pakistan holds virtual meet with Afghanistan’s neighbours

“To make the vaccination drive more successful, it is highly recommended that all the restaurants/hotels may provide their hospitality services (check in/outdoor dining services) to only those people, who are vaccinated,” the health department wrote.

The provincial health department wants the vaccination to be made an obligatory part of the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued for these places.