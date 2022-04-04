Pakistan's political crisis: Imran Khan's party sent two names for post of caretaker PM

On Sunday, Qasim Suri, the National Assembly's Deputy Speaker, denied a no-trust resolution against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) administration, declaring it a violation of Article 5 of the country's Constitution.

Following this, President Arif Alvi, at Imran Khan's request, dissolved the Assembly.

According to authorities, new elections will be held within the next 90 days.

The Supreme Court started hearings on a suo-moto notice issued by Dy Speaker Qasim Suri against a no-confidence motion, with Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial stating that an appropriate order would be issued on the subject.

President Arif Alvi of Pakistan has written a letter to appoint a caretaker Prime Minister.

The PTI has submitted two nominees to President Arif Alvi for the position of caretaker Prime Minister.

The party's leader and Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister, Fawad Chaudhry, (until the cabinet was dissolved on Sunday), said that "PTI has sent two names to President Arif Alvi for the post of caretaker PM,", adding that if the joint opposition did not finalise names within 7 days, the top candidate from the names suggested by PTI would become caretaker premier.

The Pakistan Cabinet Secretariat de-notified Imran Khan as Prime Minister with immediate effect on Sunday.

Following the President of Pakistan's dissolution of the National Assembly, Imran Khan ceased to hold the position of Prime Minister, according to the declaration.

The President clarified the situation by saying that Imran Khan would remain Prime Minister till a caretaker PM is appointed.

Mr. Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, shall continue as Prime Minister till the appointment of caretaker Prime Minister under Article 224 A (4) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) April 3, 2022 ×

