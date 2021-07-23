Pakistan’s Foreign Minister to depart for two-day China visit today

At the invitation of Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will depart on a two-day visit to China on Friday, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

The two sides will discuss bilateral and strategic relations, and will take each other into confidence over the situation in Afghanistan said the minister in a video statement.

Qureshi said, "We will also discuss the regional situation and progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)." He added, the visit is likely to further strengthen ties between Pakistan and China.

The minister will also be accompanied by senior officials during the China visit on July 23 and 24, the FO said in a statement. It added the visit is part of the high-level exchanges between the two nations.

The two ministers are looking to discuss further deepening of bilateral relations, defence and security cooperation, Covid-19 vaccines, counter-terrorism, cooperation under CPEC, and regional and international issues of mutual interest, the statement added.

"The visit will play an important role in further strengthening Pakistan-China 'all-weather strategic cooperative partnership' and will expand strategic communication and coordination with China on a range of issues," the FO added.

