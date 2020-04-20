Pakistani security forces five terrorists in North Waziristan

Pakistani security forces killed five terrorists during an operation in the North Waziristan tribal district late Saturday night.

Pakistan army says the attack took place near the town of Miran Shah, the main urban centre in the North Waziristan district that borders Afghanistan. Three troops were also wounded in the shootout.

North Waziristan was a militant base until recent years when the Pakistani military said its successive operations there had cleared the area of the Taliban. However, violence has increased there in recent weeks, spreading fear among residents that the military might carry out more operations.

The victims were airlifted to a hospital in Miranshah. The area was cordoned off and a search operation was conducted.

