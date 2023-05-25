ugc_banner
Pakistan unrest LIVE: Imran Khan shows willingness to hold talks with powers

WION Web Team
Islamabad, PakistanUpdated: May 25, 2023, 10:57 AM IST

Media gathers as Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi arrive at the High Court in Lahore. Photograph:(Reuters)

Story highlights

A day after facing multiple resignations from imminent leaders of PTI, Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan expressed willingness to constitute a committee for holding talks with powers for the sake of the country and its democracy

25 May 2023, 10:55 AM (IST)
May 9 events a wake-up call for nation: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the people who targeted the monuments of martyrs as well as symbols of state on May 9 had “attacked the idea and identity of Pakistan, and gave the enemies of the country reasons to celebrate”.

In a tweet, Sharif said that the country is observing Youm-i-Takreem Shuhada-i-Pakistan to pay tribute to the martyrs of the country.

“I don’t see the tragic incidents of May 9 as merely a protest that became violent. The designs of those who planned them were actually very sinister. There was a clear build-up to the shameful incidents, as the whole nation witnessed in utter disbelief and a state of shock how the lust of some people for power made them do what was never done before,” the premier stated.

He added that the “tragic and heart-rending events” of May 9 are a wake-up call. “We have to identify and expose all such people who want to destroy the foundations of Pakistan. May 9 has drawn up a dividing line between the protectors and builders of Pakistan and those who wish to weaken it,” he further stated. 

25 May 2023, 10:15 AM (IST)
Imran Khan says ready to step aside if it's beneficial for country

Imran Khan said on Wednesday (May 24) that he was ready to step aside if those in power could convince his party- the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that it would be beneficial for Pakistan. Addressing the country, Khan said he would give another chance to dialogue and constitute a committee on Thursday for talks with the ruling government to guide out of the prevailing crisis, according to local media. 

25 May 2023, 10:01 AM (IST)
Qureshi likely to take up reins of PTI, predicts Sindh governor

Sindh Governor Kamaran Tessori predicted that Shah Mahmood Qureshi is likely to head the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in days ahead. 

Tessori on Wednesday visited the Corps Commander House Lahore and criticised the May 9 attacks on the military installations. “Shah Mahmood Qureshi will come forward and take the reins of the PTI,” he stated.

He further demanded action against PTI chief Imran Khan stating that people involved in such incidents should be punished.

25 May 2023, 9:58 (IST)
Unidentified men 'picked up' journalist Sami Abraham, claims family

Unidentified men reportedly took away senior journalist Sami Abraham in Islamabad last night, according to report published in Dawn. 

As per the report, the family claimed that they had no information about his whereabouts.

 

25 May 2023, 9:53 (IST)
Imran Khan says willing to constitute committee for talks

PTI Chair­man Imran Khan said that for the Pakistan and its democracy, he is willing to constitute a committee to hold talks with powers that be.