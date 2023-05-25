Pakistan unrest LIVE: Imran Khan shows willingness to hold talks with powers

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the people who targeted the monuments of martyrs as well as symbols of state on May 9 had “attacked the idea and identity of Pakistan, and gave the enemies of the country reasons to celebrate”.

In a tweet, Sharif said that the country is observing Youm-i-Takreem Shuhada-i-Pakistan to pay tribute to the martyrs of the country.

“I don’t see the tragic incidents of May 9 as merely a protest that became violent. The designs of those who planned them were actually very sinister. There was a clear build-up to the shameful incidents, as the whole nation witnessed in utter disbelief and a state of shock how the lust of some people for power made them do what was never done before,” the premier stated.

He added that the “tragic and heart-rending events” of May 9 are a wake-up call. “We have to identify and expose all such people who want to destroy the foundations of Pakistan. May 9 has drawn up a dividing line between the protectors and builders of Pakistan and those who wish to weaken it,” he further stated.