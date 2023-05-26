Pakistan Unrest Live | Imran Khan cancels party membership of all defectors
Political unrest escalated in Pakistan and multiple leaders resigned from Imran Khan's party. Meanwhile, Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were added to the no-fly zone. Here are the latest updates:
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that his party will not oppose any move to impose a ban on PTI “for promoting extremism and violence”.
The leader made the remarks while addressing the media in Islamabad, which echoed the sentiments he had already expressed during talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
PTI Chairman Imran Khan revoked the basic membership of all office-bearers and leaders who resigned from the party in the last few days.
The main leaders who decided to quit party over May 9 violence include secretary-general Asad Umar, senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry, former federal ministers Shireen Mazari, Aamer Mehmood Kiani and former adviser to PM Malik Amin Aslam.
Khan further gave orders to remove these leaders from the core committee of the party and also the WhatsApp groups and the social media accounts.