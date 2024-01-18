LIVE TV
Pakistan Strikes Iran LIVE News: Iran's interior minister says several children killed in Pakistan attack

WION Web Team
Islamabad, PakistanUpdated: Jan 18, 2024, 06:33 PM IST

Pakistan Iran War News: The Pakistani foreign ministry said the country conducted strikes inside Iran targeting separatist militants, two days after Tehran said it attacked Israel-linked militant bases inside Pakistani territory, in Karachi, Pakistan. Photograph:(Reuters)

Pakistan retaliatory strikes in Iran LIVE: The Pakistani foreign ministry said that Islamabad on Thursday (Jan 18) conducted strikes inside Iran, claiming to have targeted separatist Baloch militants. This comes two days after Tehran said it had attacked the bases of another group within Pakistani territory. 

