Pakistan Strikes Iran LIVE News: Iran's interior minister says several children killed in Pakistan attack
WION Web Team
Islamabad, PakistanUpdated: Jan 18, 2024, 06:33 PM IST
Pakistan Iran War News: The Pakistani foreign ministry said the country conducted strikes inside Iran targeting separatist militants, two days after Tehran said it attacked Israel-linked militant bases inside Pakistani territory, in Karachi, Pakistan. Photograph:(Reuters)
Story highlights
Pakistan retaliatory strikes in Iran LIVE: Pakistan's foreign ministry said that a number of terrorists were killed during the intelligence-based operation
Pakistan retaliatory strikes in Iran LIVE: The Pakistani foreign ministry said that Islamabad on Thursday (Jan 18) conducted strikes inside Iran, claiming to have targeted separatist Baloch militants. This comes two days after Tehran said it had attacked the bases of another group within Pakistani territory.