Pakistan remains in 'grey' list of FATF

(with inputs from Sidhant Sibal)

Pakistan will continue to remain on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list. The decision was taken in the watchdog's plenary session on Friday.

Islamabad has failed to comply with six out of 27 parameters that were prescribed by the global terror watchdog.

In a statement, the task force urged Pakistan to complete an internationally agreed action plan by February 2021.

Being on the grey list means, the country needs to make reforms in its financial system so that money is not used for terrorism.

Pakistan was placed on the Paris based body's grey list in June, 2018 and given an action plan to implement. It has been two years, but Islamabad has failed to implement the action plan.

India on Thursday reiterated that Islamabad had not taken any action on terror havens in the country.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, "As is well known, Pakistan continues to provide safe havens to terror entities and individuals, and has also not yet taken any action against Masood Azhar, Dawood Ibrahim, Zakir-ur-Rahman Lakhvi etc."