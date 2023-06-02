Pakistan politics LIVE | PTI President Parvez Elahi presented in Lahore court
Troubles continue to mount for former prime minister Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party. After his top aide, Parvez Elahi was arrested in a graft case, he is being presented in a Lahore Court. The development comes at a time when one after another, Imran's party men are jumping ship. The Pakistani government-ISI-Army nexus has come after Imran with all their might and the PTI chief looks devoid of ideas and alternatives to cope. Follow WION for all the LIVE updates:
Asad Umar, senior PTI leader took to Twitter to slam the ruling disposition saying they should spen more time on taking care of the country than keeping innocent people detained.
“Instead of working hard to keep these innocent people detained, the government should spend its time taking the people out of the extreme economic hardship,” he said.
وکلاء ٹیم کی انتھک محنت سے ہزاروں ورکرز کی رہائی ممکن ہوئ ہے۔ لیکن ابھی بھی بڑی تعداد میں بے گناہ لوگ زیر حراست ہیں۔ ان بے گناہ لوگوں کو بند رکھنے پر محنت کرنے کے بجائے حکومت کو اپنا وقت عوام کو سخت ترین معاشی تکلیف سے نکالنے پر لگانا چاہیے— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) June 2, 2023
Speaking to reporters at the district court, Elahi urged his party members to "stand firm" and said this "difficult" time will eventually pass.
"We are with the truth and the right. I say to the PTI that you have to keep standing firm [and] definitely not back off," said Elahi.
“Stand absolutely firm. This time shall too pass,” he added.
PTI leader Moonis Elahi, who is the son of Pervez Elahi, said that he will stay with the party. He tweeted, "A series of crackdowns began in January and at that time, my father told me that even if he is arrested, we must stand with Imran Khan."
"Three days ago, my parents reiterated the same thing. Now it is being said that my father has been arrested in false cases," he said.
"We are with PTI and will remain with the party," he asserted.
Elahi has been arrested in relation to a graft case by the Anti-Corruption Establishment which has sought a 14-day physical remand from the court.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was presented before the Lahore district court by the Anti-Corruption Establishment, a day after being arrested from outside his Lahore residence.