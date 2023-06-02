ugc_banner
Live Now

Pakistan politics LIVE | PTI President Parvez Elahi presented in Lahore court

WION Web Team
Islamabad, PakistanUpdated: Jun 02, 2023, 01:57 PM IST

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party president Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, a close aide to former prime minister Imran Khan, was arrested outside his residence on Thursday Photograph:(WION Web Team)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Troubles continue to mount for former prime minister Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party. After his top aide, Parvez Elahi was arrested in a graft case, he is being presented in a Lahore Court. The development comes at a time when one after another, Imran's party men are jumping ship. The Pakistani government-ISI-Army nexus has come after Imran with all their might and the PTI chief looks devoid of ideas and alternatives to cope. 

Follow WION for all the LIVE updates:

02 Jun 2023, 1:55 PM (IST)
PTI crackdown LIVE: Govt should focus on helping people: PTI leader

Asad Umar, senior PTI leader took to Twitter to slam the ruling disposition saying they should spen more time on taking care of the country than keeping innocent people detained. 

“Instead of working hard to keep these innocent people detained, the government should spend its time taking the people out of the extreme economic hardship,” he said. 

×

 

02 Jun 2023, 1:23 PM (IST)
PTI crackdown LIVE: Elahi urges party members to 'stand firm'

Speaking to reporters at the district court, Elahi urged his party members to "stand firm" and said this "difficult" time will eventually pass. 

"We are with the truth and the right. I say to the PTI that you have to keep standing firm [and] definitely not back off," said Elahi. 

“Stand absolutely firm. This time shall too pass,” he added. 

02 Jun 2023, 1:09 PM (IST)
PTI crackdown LIVE: Pervez Elahi's son speaks on father's arrest

PTI leader Moonis Elahi, who is the son of Pervez Elahi, said that he will stay with the party. He tweeted, "A series of crackdowns began in January and at that time, my father told me that even if he is arrested, we must stand with Imran Khan." 

"Three days ago, my parents reiterated the same thing. Now it is being said that my father has been arrested in false cases," he said. 

"We are with PTI and will remain with the party," he asserted. 

02 Jun 2023, 12:58 PM (IST)
PTI crackdown LIVE: 14-day remand requested of Elahi

Elahi has been arrested in relation to a graft case by the Anti-Corruption Establishment which has sought a 14-day physical remand from the court. 

02 Jun 2023, 12:56 PM (IST)
PTI crackdown LIVE: Parvez Elahi presented before Lahore court

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was presented before the Lahore district court by the Anti-Corruption Establishment, a day after being arrested from outside his Lahore residence.  