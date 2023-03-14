Pakistan politics LIVE: Imran Khan addresses the nation, says 'police want to get him into the jail'
Police in armoured vehicles arrived outside Imran Khan's residence in Lahore. Local reports claimed that police intended to arrest Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party.
Imran Khan claimed that the police want to get him into jail and also said that "they [police] think that if Imran Khan gets in the jail, then the country will sleep".
The ousted PM then asked people to "prove them wrong". he said, "You have to show them that you are here. You have to fight for your rights."
He said: "Allah gave Imran Khan everything. I am fighting for you."
"If anything happens to me, then you have to prove them that the country will fight for their rights and against these thieves," he said.
PTI Chairman @ImranKhanPTI's exclusive message to the Nation.
Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi's message from Zaman Park. Qureshi is the former minister of foreign affairs of Pakistan.
Vice Chairman @SMQureshiPTI's exclusive message from Zaman Park :
Local reports have mentioned that police have used tear gas, and water cannons and also fired rubber bullets to disperse PTI workers. Shelling outside Zaman park was also reported.
News agency Reuters reported citing government spokesman and witnesses that Pakistani police and supporters of Imran Khan clashed outside his home.
زمان پارک عمران خان کے گھر کے اندر بھی شیل پھینکے جا رہے ہیں۔
In a tweet, PTI asked all the party workers and supporters to reach Zaman Park "as soon as possible". A large number of PTI workers equipped with clubs are also present outside the Khan's residence to resist the police action.
Senior PTI leader Farukh Habib told reporters that come what may Imran Khan would not surrender to police in fake cases. Habib said: "The arrest warrants in the case related to threatening a female judge were today suspended by the Islamabad High Court. Let's see what new warrants police have brought with them now."
News agencies reported quoted a senior police officer of Islamabad police as saying that his team has come here to arrest Khan in the Toshakhana case.
تمام ورکرز اور سپورٹرز جلد از جلد زمان پارک پہنچیں!
News agencies have reported that a heavy contingent of police was seen surrounding the residence of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan in Lahore on Tuesday as Islamabad police intended to arrest him in the Toshakhana case.
According to reports from ground zero, the police blocked all roads leading to the house of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman by placing containers and riot personnel took positions to launch the operation.