Pakistan politics LIVE: Imran Khan addresses the nation, says 'police want to get him into the jail'

Imran Khan claimed that the police want to get him into jail and also said that "they [police] think that if Imran Khan gets in the jail, then the country will sleep".

The ousted PM then asked people to "prove them wrong". he said, "You have to show them that you are here. You have to fight for your rights."

He said: "Allah gave Imran Khan everything. I am fighting for you."

"If anything happens to me, then you have to prove them that the country will fight for their rights and against these thieves," he said.