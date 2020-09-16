Pakistan Parliament passes one FATF-related bill amid uproar

The Pakistan Parliament today met to vote on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) related legislation.

The FATF bill regarding Waqf properties bill was tabled and was initially adopted through verbal votes of "ayes" in favour of the bill, however, the House Speaker later asked for a vote count after the Opposition objected, the bill was finally passed with 200 members voting in favour and 190 voting against it.

The joint session of Parliament is being chaired by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser. The meeting is also being attended by PM Imran Khan.

The second amendment the anti-money laundering bill has been tabled before the joint session of Parliament.

The urgent Parliament session is being convened after the Paris-based FATF put Pakistan on the "grey list" of terror financing and asked Pakistan to adopt measures to end the misuse of funds.

Earlier this year, Pakistan was evaluated on 27 action points by the Paris-based organization and it failed on 13 of them. The FATF had set a September deadline for Pakistan to comply with a list of measures to avoid being blacklisted.