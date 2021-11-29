Pakistan: Model shoots inside Kartarpur Gurdwara ‘bare-headed’, angers Sikh communty

After photographs emerged of a model posing for a clothing company without a head cover inside the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, a Pakistani clothing firm is receiving backlash from the Sikh community and others.

Sikh leaders have condemned the behaviour as offensive and insensitive.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and head of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, has urged Pakistan's government and Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action against it.

Such behaviour & act at pious place of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji is totally unacceptable!

Can she dare to do the same at her religious place in Pakistan?@ImranKhanPTI @GovtofPakistan shd tk immed action to stop this trend of treating Sri Kartarpur Sahib as picnic spot by Pak people pic.twitter.com/AwyIkmqgbC — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 29, 2021 ×

Fawad Chaudhry, the Pakistani minister, has also demanded an apology from a clothing brand's designer and model for staging a photo session at the Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

The Designer and the model must apologise to Sikh Community #KartarPurSahib is a religious symbol and not a Film set….. https://t.co/JTkOyveXvn — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 29, 2021 ×

Meanwhile, the clothing firm has apologised on its Instagram account, stating that "Mannat Clothing did not participate in any of the photo shoots shown on our accounts." A third-party (blogger) sent us these photos, in which they were wearing our clothing.

(With inputs from agencies)