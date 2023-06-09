ugc_banner
Pakistan budget LIVE: Sharif-led govt to persuade IMF to unlock bailout money

Islamabad, PakistanEdited By: Heena SharmaUpdated: Jun 09, 2023, 04:43 PM IST

Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will deliver budget speech to parliament post 4:00 pm (1100 GMT) on Friday.

In a bid to secure an IMF bailout, Pakistan is all set to table its annual budget to parliament on Friday, as per media reports. This comes as Pakistan is likely to hold general elections by November this year and the government will be eyeing public support with the budget at a time when the country is already ridden with economic crisis. Pakistani government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is fighting off public ire caused by high inflation and debt default risk. 

09 Jun 2023, 4:42 PM (IST)
Pakistan missed economic targets in last budget

Pakistan missed its economic targets set in its last budget. The growth target was set at 5 per cent however with the looming economic crisis the growth rate was revised down to 2 per cent. 
 

09 Jun 2023, 4:04 PM (IST)
Cabinet meet starts with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in chair

Ahead of the budget presentation in Pakistani Parliament, the federal cabinet meeting kicked off with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in chair. Shortly, the country's finance minister will make his budget speech. 

09 Jun 2023, 3:38 PM (IST)
IMF in talks with Pakistan over annual budget

With the Pakistani economy wrought by high inflation and debt default risk, IMF on Thursday said that the organisation has been in talks with the country over the budget which is to be tabled in Parliament on Friday.