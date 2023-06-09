Pakistan budget LIVE: Sharif-led govt to persuade IMF to unlock bailout money
Story highlights
In a bid to secure an IMF bailout, Pakistan is all set to table its annual budget to parliament on Friday, as per media reports. This comes as Pakistan is likely to hold general elections by November this year and the government will be eyeing public support with the budget at a time when the country is already ridden with economic crisis. Pakistani government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is fighting off public ire caused by high inflation and debt default risk.
Pakistan missed its economic targets set in its last budget. The growth target was set at 5 per cent however with the looming economic crisis the growth rate was revised down to 2 per cent.
Ahead of the budget presentation in Pakistani Parliament, the federal cabinet meeting kicked off with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in chair. Shortly, the country's finance minister will make his budget speech.
With the Pakistani economy wrought by high inflation and debt default risk, IMF on Thursday said that the organisation has been in talks with the country over the budget which is to be tabled in Parliament on Friday.