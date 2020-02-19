Pakistan authorities blame cargo ship for gas leak that claimed 14 lives  

After 14 deaths and more than 300 hospitalisations, Pakistan now claims that it has found the source of the toxic gas leak.

The authorities in Pakistan blamed Hercules -- a cargo ship docked at the Karachi port for leaking hydrogen sulfide. However, the finding is inconclusive.

The leak was first reported on Sunday. The hydrogen sulfide has been mixing with the normal air and spreading with the wind. So far, the leak has claimed the lives of 14 people. Reports suggest that overnight another 62 more people have been hospitalised.

Is he actually gaslighting all those people who have died and been hospitalised because of this mysterious gas leak?! And people are actually liking this?! https://t.co/4e0xXnqJ3h — Nida Kirmani (@nidkirm) February 18, 2020

The ship will reportedly be moved from the Karachi port to Port Qasim.

Reports indicate that a majority of the victims had a history of asthma. The air quality in Karachi has been deteriorating since the gas leak. According to the US consulate's air quality tracker in Karachi, the AQI is 117 which is slightly worrisome for people with respiratory diseases but the good news is, the AQI has been coming down consistently over the last 24 hours.

Very disturbing images coming out of Karachi. Meanwhile government is intent on keeping a cover up. Pak Navy teams trying to detect the root of the toxic gas leak pic.twitter.com/hv7UY3s1iw — ☭ A little bit rad Komrad 👉😎👉 (@DerArschloch) February 18, 2020

There has been a massive outpouring of anger over the government's response on social media.

People are making appeals to prime minister Imran Khan, urging him to intervene. Back in 2018, Imran khan had won a national assembly seat from Karachi.