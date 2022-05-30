Nepal Tara Air plane crash: Team reaches plane crash site, some bodies recovered

The crash site of the jet that went missing with 22 people on board, including four Indians, has been "physically located" by the Nepal Army. Army Spokesperson Brigadier General Narayan Silwal tweeted today that the accident site has been identified in Sanosware, Thasang-2 in Mustang district, along with a photo of the debris showing the plane's tail number clearly visible.

22 people, including four members of an Indian family, are still missing.