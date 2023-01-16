Nepal crash LIVE | Country observes national day of mourning; black box found
Nepal is observing a day of national mourning on Monday for the victims of the nation's deadliest airplane crash in three decades, with 68 people confirmed killed. Rescuers have resumed search for four people still missing in the aviation disaster that saw a Yeti Airlines plane plummet into a steep gorge with 72 people on board as it approached the central city of Pokhara on Sunday.
An official has said that hopes of finding survivors in the Nepal plane crash are nil.
"We have collected 68 bodies so far. We are searching for four more bodies... We pray for a miracle. But, the hope of finding anyone alive is nil," Tek Bahadur KC, chief district officer in Taksi where the plane crashed on Sunday, told AFP.
Sher Bath Thakur, an airport official in Kathmandu, has said that the black box of the crashed plane has been found.
The rescue work in the Seti gorge couldn't continue on Sunday night due to geographical constraints. According to Tek Bahadur KC, Kaski Chief District Officer, security personnel from the Nepal Army, the Armed Police Force and the Nepal Police and locals are attempting to pull out the bodies, The Kathmandu Post reported.
Bodies of 68 passengers onboard the ATR 72 aircraft have been recovered till now from the wreckage of the plane. The flight had taken off from Kathmandu and crashed minutes before landing, broke and caught fire which was doused later.