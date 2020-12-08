Nepal announces new official height of Mount Everest. Find out the new height

Putting an end to an ongoing debate between China and Nepal, the

This new height was announced in a joint statement by Nepal and China, after the two countries had been struggling for the past one year to agree to a height of the tallest mountain in the world.

The process of measuring the new height started last year when the Chinese President Xi Jinping had visited Nepal on an official trip. The height of Mt. Everest was last calculated more than 165 years by an Indian mathematician, through years of surveys and calculations.

Also read| Mount Everest empties as COVID-19 strikes tourism in Nepal

Putting an end to an ongoing debate between China and Nepal, the new official height of #MountEverest has been announced to be 8848.86 metres. @SaroyaHem tells you the story pic.twitter.com/ysCvXyJrci — WION (@WIONews) December 8, 2020 ×

As per the new calculations, there has been an increase of 0.86 metres in the height of the tallest mountain of the world.

The joint statement was released by Nepal's Foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, who also read out letters by their respective Presidents. Calling this "a special moment", Gyawali reminded everyone that this was a historic moment for the world and thanked China for its cooperation. The Chinese foreign minister added he hopes the "China Nepal friendship last forever."

This announcement has come just a few days after Chinese defense minister Wei Fenghe visited Kathmandu.

(With inputs from Sidhant Sibbal)